Timeless Kitchens: The Intersection of Style and Functionality

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Appropriate fittings are as crucial to interior design as any other prominent feature, enhancing aesthetic appeal and providing the finishing touches to a space. Considered spaces where some of our most basic needs are met, kitchens are ideally designed to suit the lifestyles of its inhabitants, and can include customized fittings with diverse faucet systems, functions and finishes. Seeking style and functionality, we showcase a round-up of Dornbracht’s latest series of kitchen faucets, which seamlessly integrate cutting-edge refinements with timeless design to create versatile living spaces.

Kitchen Faucets: Versatile, Individual and Reduced

Adapting to the ideas and inspirations of its inhabitants, as well as design and cooking trends, kitchens are constantly changing. In line with these fluctuating demands, Dornbracht’s new META SQUARE kitchen faucets boast a range of faucet designs that are versatile, aesthetic and adaptable.

Save this picture! META SQUARE Pull Down and META SQUARE Bar Tap in Matte Black. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

In a space where form meets function, these modern kitchen faucets arise from the essentials –such as the need to control the flow and temperature of water– while maintaining consistent form and proportion throughout its whole design strategy.

Save this picture! META SQUARE with a Side Spray in Brushed Champagne (22 ct Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

After reducing the diameter of the object’s body to a minimum, adding some height to the tap, a notch-free lower part of the lever and integrating a flow limiter in the spout, these faucets appear much slimmer and minimalistic. Underlined by the different faucet typologies, these kitchen faucets are styled with custom finishes and functional accessories. In addition to the classic single-lever mixer, it is also available as a pull-down variant, a bar tap and a two-hole mixer.

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne (22 ct Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne (22 ct Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Characterized by its square elbow shape –in contrast to a round and simplified design language– its simple and minimalist form can be combined in multiple ways, while being aesthetically durable.

Finishes: Different Materials, Textures and Colors

With a variety of ways to customize kitchens, the selection of finishes and tones –from brushed and champagne (22ct gold) to matte black– demonstrates its versatility and changeability. Among the interplay of colors, materials and shapes, these faucets create various spatial effects. Playing with contrasts, organic shapes meet strict geometry, and experimental color combinations meet neutral tones.

Considering contemporary concepts, in which the kitchen as an expression of individual lifestyle takes center stage in the home, these faucets inspire the presence of a “Cosmopolitan Fusion” architecture. Combining high-contrast elements into something completely new, it gives special attention to detail to enhance how each item tells its own story.

Save this picture! META SQUARE Matte Black. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Integrating Lush Rose with Lively Green, a striking pink countertop and an expressive dark green terrazzo are stylishly combined to propose new contemporary aesthetics. While matte black blends in subtly, harmonizing with the sink and the terrazzo pattern of the natural stone background, the champagne finishes create a contrast that accentuates the kitchen design.

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne (22ct Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

This experimental fusion is complemented by carefully chosen accents, such as purple, blue and orange colored glass and ceramic accessories in fresh citrus yellow to underline the expressive fusion of colors. Along with this, the faucets are enriched by the presence of daily foods such as bread and fresh citrus fruits, which not only enhance colors, but also give life to the space.

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! META SQUARE Brushed Champagne. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

