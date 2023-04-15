Submit a Project Advertise
World
BE Apartment / MZNO

BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BeamBE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, BeamBE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairBE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, ShelvingBE Apartment / MZNO - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Lagoa, Brazil
  • Architects: MZNO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  969 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Felco
BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Shelving
© Felco

Text description provided by the architects. To enable the integration between the social areas of the apartment, the core of the existing plan – composed of the bathrooms - was transformed into an open kitchen, providing more amplitude to the space and integration with the view.

BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Felco
BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Countertop
© Felco
BE Apartment / MZNO - Image 11 of 11
Plan
BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Felco

The new volume of the social bathroom gains rounded contours, maintaining the fluidity of circulation and reproducing the angles of the façade. The original structure in reinforced concrete is exposed and dialogues with the chosen materials, such as stainless steel, burnt cement, and carbon steel from sawmills. The existing hardwood floor was restored and, contrasting with the gray palette, brings a cozy feeling to the whole.

BE Apartment / MZNO - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Felco

Project location

Address:Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

About this office
MZNO
