1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Joining of the original and the new. An apartment in the city center from the late 20s for a growing family. The apartment is divided into two tracts. The southeastern tract with transitional rooms, original wooden floors, and double-wing doors.

The northwestern tract faces the yard, showing numerous layers of renovations and additions from the past. The design focuses on the northwestern tract.

The spatial concept, the manifestation of values, and the social aspect of the apartment are evident. We open, remove barriers and dematerialize, adding only necessary elements. We want more air, views, feelings, and flowers. A framework for shared moments. We create an "infinite space" by distributing spatial movement in a circular pattern. We don't want to come to the end of a corridor, turn around and go back.

We are inspired by nature and we encourage playfulness. There is no wind lobby in the design and after opening the front door we come directly into the heart of the apartment where the family gathers - to the big table. We focus on creating plans while maintaining airiness from shared and social to the most intimate.