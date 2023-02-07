Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Slovakia
  5. 1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

Save
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Lighting1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Chair1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Berker, Element, Nesia, Osmont
  • Lead Architects : Mgr. art. Richard Kilo, Ing. arch. Matej Honč, MgA. Bára Antošová
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Matej Hakár

Joining of the original and the new. An apartment in the city center from the late 20s for a growing family. The apartment is divided into two tracts. The southeastern tract with transitional rooms, original wooden floors, and double-wing doors.

Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Lighting
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Matej Hakár

The northwestern tract faces the yard, showing numerous layers of renovations and additions from the past. The design focuses on the northwestern tract.

Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Sofa, Chair
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Image 26 of 27
Axo

The spatial concept, the manifestation of values, and the social aspect of the apartment are evident. We open, remove barriers and dematerialize, adding only necessary elements. We want more air, views, feelings, and flowers. A framework for shared moments. We create an "infinite space" by distributing spatial movement in a circular pattern. We don't want to come to the end of a corridor, turn around and go back.

Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Bedroom
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Matej Hakár

We are inspired by nature and we encourage playfulness. There is no wind lobby in the design and after opening the front door we come directly into the heart of the apartment where the family gathers - to the big table. We focus on creating plans while maintaining airiness from shared and social to the most intimate.

Save this picture!
1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Chair
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kilo / Honc
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSlovakia
Cite: "1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc" 07 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996067/1927-apartment-kilo-honc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags