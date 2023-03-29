Laminates: A Material that Adapts

Save this picture! Laminates combine look, feel and function in a practical way. Image Courtesy of Egger

Playing with the balance between form and function, laminates enable architecture to perform a variety of tasks at the same time, being robust, flame-retardant, stain-resistant and antibacterial. With a wide range of applications in architecture, Egger has developed a range of products that can be applied to many of the spaces we inhabit daily, such as kitchens, bathrooms, offices, hotels and shops. Diving into the specifics of laminates and how they can be applied in architecture, we showcase how these materials are an ideal coating material with extra-wide format alternatives.

Save this picture! This durable material is well suited for public or highly frequented areas such as shops, hotels and educational facilities.

A Well-rounded Material For All Kind of Spaces

Designs that integrate laminates, decorative boards and edgings stand out for their durability and flexibility. Combining aesthetics and functionality, they are versatile all-rounders for various sectors, from architecture and interior design to the furniture and door paneling industries.

Save this picture! The authentic Feelwood texture can hardly be distinguished visually and haptically from solid wood or veneer.

Combining durability with design, laminates can be used for both horizontal and vertical surfaces, as well as curved or rounded elements. As a coating material, they can be bonded to chipboards, MDF, HDF Multiplex, plywood boards and other coreboards. For larger-scale spaces, XL Laminates combine an extra-wide format for creating more spacious appearances with minimal waste. Hardly distinguished from veneer or solid wood, this material is a long-lasting alternative with the natural aesthetics of synchronized woodgrains.

Save this picture! Composition of laminates.

Analyzing different architecture projects, we showcase below how the use of laminates combines technique with aesthetics to enhance their design strategy.

Save this picture! EGGER laminates even give marble looks a special design language.

Flexibility for Clean and Fluid Finishes: Laminates

Aiming for a quiet and neutral background, the reconstruction strategy for an apartment in Prague followed a minimalist approach. Creating an empty and airy space, where all the functions are incorporated into the walls, the design of the furniture was inconspicuously integrated into walls and hallways. Carefully selected within a palette of materials and textures, the built-in cabinets were covered with laminates, as a playful counterpoint to the rough texture of concrete walls.

Save this picture! Laminates are the ideal material for horizontal, curved or rounded elements. Minimalist Apartment in Prague / COLLARCH.

Welcoming their customers with a new concept –a store full of cultural experiences– the reinvention of a Toronto bookstore creates a design that tells a story of its own. Combining industrial and contemporary elements, the interior design uses laminates made of core paper layers and decor paper impregnated with resins as coating materials (for covering a wide variety of coreboards like chipboards or MDF). Because of their durability —due to its abrasion-, impact, and scratch-resistant surface— these laminates are ideal for these kind of high-duty horizontal applications.

Save this picture! The abrasion-, impact- and scratch-resistant surface of EGGER laminates is well suited for public or highly frequented areas. Indigo Books & Music Bookstore / Burdifilek.

Transforming a 1960’s flat into a functional apartment layout, the design strategy aimed to provide comfort for a multiple-day stay, including enough storage areas. Looking for long-lasting, low maintenance materials, the project incorporated XL Laminates that allow for continuity and fluidity throughout the surfaces.

Save this picture! With EGGER Laminates XL, you get a flexible and resistant material in an optimised size for large-area applications. 1960's Flat Transformation / Renata Pápai.

Healthy Living and Hygiene Certification

After the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene has become increasingly important beyond its traditional focus in hospitals, public facilities or restaurants. Integrating functional and aesthetic strategies, the antibacterial surface properties (and resistance to many cleaning agents) of laminates are ideal for the interior design of hospitals, care facilities, laboratories and public buildings in general.

Present in different architectural uses, their abrasion, impact and scratch resistance makes laminate surfaces particularly suitable for educational institutions such as kindergartens and schools. Besides being easy to adapt into different environments, its flame-retardant quality “Flammex” (available on request) increases the fire resistance.

According to the TÜV-PROFiCERT-product Interior PREMIUM, these materials are certified as ‘healthy living’. With a focus on their emissions, these products are ideal for spaces concerned with the importance of indoor air quality.

Save this picture! EGGER laminates are certified for "healthy living" according to TÜV-PROFiCERT-product Interior PREMIUM and have antibacterial surface properties.

