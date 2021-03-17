Residence 195 / Ampuero Yutronic

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Felipe Fontecilla

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: Ampuero Yutronic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Fontecilla
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Astro Lighting, Laufen, Adelek Wooden floor, Adobe, Duravit, Krion, Quadro Italia, Taller Roble220 - Fabricacion Camas en mañio
  • Design Team:Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic
  • City:Santiago
  • Country:Chile
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an eastern district of Santiago, Chile. Residence 195 is a complete renovation of an apartment on the19th floor of a residential high-rise building, which is orientated to provide expansive views towards the Manquehue hills surrounding the east of the city and the Andes mountains beyond.

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

The new interior has a serene atmosphere, achieved by using a limited and selected palette of high-quality materials. This creates a minimalist and uncluttered interior environment while also generating comfortable and inviting spaces that ultimately have a homely feel.

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic

The renovation involved the strip out of the entire apartment unit to reach the building's basic shell and core structure, from which an entirely new apartment was created. The apartment was arranged with living spaces and bedrooms towards the outside of the building, maximising the daylight and natural ventilation to these primary spaces.

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Ancillary areas were located deeper into the plan. A long balcony connects the front rooms offering unobstructed views of the hills and mountains. The new interior configuration opened up the rooms as much as possible, creating open-plan accommodation and views through the apartment. This floods the inner spaces with natural light and reflections, giving a strong sense of the overall spatiality. The interior design reflects this important relationship with the exterior views.

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Plan
Plan
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic

Lleuque wood was used on floors but also in all the furniture designed by the studio. The beds were made using Mañio, both trees from the forests of southern Chile. The project embodies the natural beauty of raw materials, proportions, and simplicity at its best.

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic
Cortesía de Ampuero Yutronic

Project location

Address:Santiago, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Ampuero Yutronic
