Residence 195 / Ampuero Yutronic

Design Team: Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic

City: Santiago

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an eastern district of Santiago, Chile. Residence 195 is a complete renovation of an apartment on the19th floor of a residential high-rise building, which is orientated to provide expansive views towards the Manquehue hills surrounding the east of the city and the Andes mountains beyond.

The new interior has a serene atmosphere, achieved by using a limited and selected palette of high-quality materials. This creates a minimalist and uncluttered interior environment while also generating comfortable and inviting spaces that ultimately have a homely feel.

The renovation involved the strip out of the entire apartment unit to reach the building's basic shell and core structure, from which an entirely new apartment was created. The apartment was arranged with living spaces and bedrooms towards the outside of the building, maximising the daylight and natural ventilation to these primary spaces.

Ancillary areas were located deeper into the plan. A long balcony connects the front rooms offering unobstructed views of the hills and mountains. The new interior configuration opened up the rooms as much as possible, creating open-plan accommodation and views through the apartment. This floods the inner spaces with natural light and reflections, giving a strong sense of the overall spatiality. The interior design reflects this important relationship with the exterior views.

Lleuque wood was used on floors but also in all the furniture designed by the studio. The beds were made using Mañio, both trees from the forests of southern Chile. The project embodies the natural beauty of raw materials, proportions, and simplicity at its best.