World
  Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines

The rationality of orthogonal shapes dominates architecture, despite grand gestures that have sought to oppose themselves throughout history. In large-scale production, the right angles, repetition and modularity of the block or grid of pillars help in the efficiency of construction, despite reproducing the same spatial solutions. Unlike buildings, interior architecture can propose alternatives to break this rationality, whether from partitions or decorative objects.

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 2 of 20Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 3 of 20Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 4 of 20Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 5 of 20Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - More Images+ 15

In general, interior architecture seeks to transform the internal space without interfering with the structure of the building, using furniture, lighting, different materials, joinery and metalwork, paintings, textures, vegetation and so many other tools that, when combined, give life to a new environment. Starting from the blank canvas that the built environment is, the project often uses organic elements to break the room’s logic and create a focal point or line off specific spaces.

Check out some Brazilian interiors that use organic shapes to transform the room.

Palafita do Curral / Studio 126 Arquitetura

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 3 of 20
Palafita do Curral / Studio 126 Arquitetura. Image © NY 18
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 15 of 20
Palafita do Curral / Studio 126 Arquitetura

Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 10 of 20
Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 17 of 20
Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke

Casa Moysés / Triart Arquitetura

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 9 of 20
Casa Moysés / Triart Arquitetura. Image © Renato Navarro

Palmeiras Room / Estudio Sala

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 13 of 20
Palmeiras Room / Estudio Sala. Image © João Viegas

Apartamento Itaim / Triptyque

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 11 of 20
Apartamento Itaim / Triptyque. Image © Felco
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 18 of 20
Apartamento Itaim / Triptyque

Pause Lounge / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 12 of 20
Pause Lounge / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Image © Evelyn Muller

Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 2 of 20
Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 19 of 20
Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 14 of 20
Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 20 of 20
Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 6 of 20
Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura. Image © Luiza Ananias

Home Studio / Studio Clarice Semerene

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 7 of 20
Home Studio / Studio Clarice Semerene. Image © Joana França

Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 4 of 20
Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Ygará Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 8 of 20
Ygará Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maura Mello
Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 16 of 20
Ygará Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Long House Apartment / Talita Nogueira Arquitetura

Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines - Image 5 of 20
Long House Apartment / Talita Nogueira Arquitetura. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines" 14 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

