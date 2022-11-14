Brazilian Interiors That Use Organic Shapes to Challenge Straight Lines

The rationality of orthogonal shapes dominates architecture, despite grand gestures that have sought to oppose themselves throughout history. In large-scale production, the right angles, repetition and modularity of the block or grid of pillars help in the efficiency of construction, despite reproducing the same spatial solutions. Unlike buildings, interior architecture can propose alternatives to break this rationality, whether from partitions or decorative objects.
In general, interior architecture seeks to transform the internal space without interfering with the structure of the building, using furniture, lighting, different materials, joinery and metalwork, paintings, textures, vegetation and so many other tools that, when combined, give life to a new environment. Starting from the blank canvas that the built environment is, the project often uses organic elements to break the room’s logic and create a focal point or line off specific spaces.
Check out some Brazilian interiors that use organic shapes to transform the room.
