Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Axis House / LCGA Design

Axis House / LCGA Design

Save this project
Axis House / LCGA Design

© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese© Hey! Cheese+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
House Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: LCGA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey! Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GUBI, Saba, CORE CASA
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Square, circle, and lines of light construct a geometric dining space, from which the axes of life originate. Iron display shelves exhibit greenery and memory of life, and lights of x, y, and z dimensions attract the lines of sight of the entire space.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Basic geometric elements are piled into volumes, with hidden functionalities embedded within. The combination of various elements produces a leisure space where people can easily interact.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Large white and warm wash stone tiles carry on childhood memory, and the curvature of the humble cement wall creates with light fixtures gentle gradient of light, giving corners in the space rich variations of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

The folding door of the study with windows at top can freely convert the functionality of the compact space, allowing contemporary and soothing colors to lay down the axes of a leisure life.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LCGA Design
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Axis House / LCGA Design" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946435/axis-house-lcga-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey! Cheese

轴引时光 / 禾睿设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream