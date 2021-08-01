House HD / MDDM STUDIO

+ 34

House Interiors • Beijing, China Architects: MDDM STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project HAY Fnji Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: Margret Domko, Momo Andrea Destro, Amirlin Sunderiya, Zi Song

General Contractor : Mi2 Interior Project Co. Ltd

City: Beijing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The townhouse is located in the north of Beijing at the foot of a hillside area. The house of 600 sqm is organized in 4 floors, from a B1 partially open to a private garden till the attic on the 3rd floor. The new functional program allows three generations of the family to enjoy both shared spaces and private ones in an open plan configuration.

The design uses built-in furniture and double-height volumes to create a space that is open and fluid but at the same time, it is also able to accommodate specific settings for the requirements of the different members of the family. On the first and second floors, the grandparents are accommodated. The daughter has her room on the 2nd floor with a mezzanine.

Save this picture! Section. Image Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

The 3rd floor is used by the parents. The basement with access to the garden is the common area, with kitchen, dining, and entertainment areas. Customized furniture is zoning the areas and circulation for a smooth transition between public and private spaces. Vertical connections through the house are created by double-height spaces on every floor.

The staircase is divided into 2 parts. The main element from B1-F2 seats on the original structure and is entirely cladded in birch plywood including walls and ceiling, creating an independent volume from the rest of the house. Inside this volume, a new perforated steel staircase is inserted, which connects F2 to F3 in a diagonal shape.

All main materials are chosen in nude color or birch plywood. Colorful highlights in green and blue are carefully integrated by customized furniture or small floor or walls applications.