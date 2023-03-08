15 Interiors that Illustrate the Effectiveness of Indirect Lighting

Save this picture! Chiang Mai Art Gallery / Enter Projects Asia.. Image © William Barrington Binns

Lighting is often a numbers game — too much, and interiors lose their edge (literally), too little, and the dim atmosphere can make a space seem bland. Its importance in interior design cannot be overstated: done right, it not only accentuates a space's architectural features but also makes inhabitants feel at ease. As Carmelo Zappulla of Lighting Studio External Reference explains in a recent interview with Architonic, light is a crucial tool to add an emotional element and "animate a space." It follows that a lighting concept gone wrong can have catastrophic consequences for an otherwise perfectly designed room.

+ 11

There are a plethora of artificial lighting options to choose from and which works best is usually determined by the nature of the interior they're in and the desired spatial effect. One of the most common is indirect lighting. This technique uses fixtures to aim light onto surfaces that act as reflectors, softening the emitted rays to prevent pillar-like, bulky beams in favor of a more evenly distributed glow.

Although it is often grouped among ambient light, indirect light can also be a type of accent lighting. While the former is used to describe the main light sources that illuminate a space, the latter refers to fixtures that highlight particular parts of a room or consciously draw the viewer's gaze toward points of interest. Indirect lighting minimizes shadows and reflected glare, making it particularly appropriate for rooms with reflective surfaces such as computers, mirrors, or televisions.

To illustrate the effectiveness of indirect lighting, we've rounded up examples from ArchDaily's database across five different interior typologies that show how this form of illumination can elevate a variety of spaces beyond their four walls.

Wellness

Hotel, commercial, or private spa and wellness areas are some of the most common interior spaces that make use of indirect light's diffused glow. Fixtures here often take organic shapes such as circles or waves, echoing the soothing and visually appealing effect of their emitted rays. Other times, hidden LED strips are used to highlight specific architectural features such as textured walls and pools or identify and separate relaxation zones from their active counterparts for easy navigation.

Cultural

In public cultural spaces such as museums, libraries, or art galleries, indirect light is equally useful. By positioning light sources so their rays reflect off a surface onto display objects or illuminate their backgrounds, light designers can draw the viewers’ eye in a way that is more subtle than direct spotlights. The resulting effect imbues its dedicated subject with a mysterious quality ideal for underlining impactful pieces of art or old books without risking heat damage or overt tackiness.

Residential

As far as residential interiors are concerned, bathrooms and kitchens are two prominent candidates for indirect light accents due to their multitude of reflective surfaces. Similar to more public wellness areas, private bathrooms also benefit from the flattering nature of light reflected off an additional surface which creates a warm and relaxing atmosphere, not to mention an often improved mirror appearance. In kitchens, designers can visually elevate features such as an island or open cabinets and floating shelves through the purposeful use of indirect light sources.

Office

Places of work are arguably the most screen-dense and thus benefit just as much from indirect light sources as kitchens or bathrooms. Another quality that makes this type of lighting particularly suited to high-stress environments: its soothing emotional effect. By supplementing necessary task lights above or on desks with indirect light sources in common areas or break rooms, employers can offer staff clearly defined zones of respite from their daily duties and increase overall well-being and happiness for higher productivity levels.

Retail

Retail interiors also often use the soothing effect of indirect light to their advantage – by creating a warm atmosphere that invites visitors to linger, this type of lighting design enables store staff to have a more prolonged conversation with prospective clients and elaborate on a specific product's benefits. In addition, indirect light flatters inanimate objects just as much as our mirror images, making it a perfect double punch for clothing stores and changing rooms.

Explore more interiors that make us of indirect light in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Light in Architecture, proudly presented by Vitrocsa the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa’s systems “are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.