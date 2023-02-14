What Makes a Good Desk Light? 10 Lamps With Bright Personalities

Save this picture! Founder of the balanced-arm design, the Anglepoise lamp holds the weight of its head with attached springs. Image Courtesy of Anglepoise

"You’ve got a friend in me…" sings Randy Newman, in the Oscar-winning toy-box-fearing romp, Toy Story. But although the song refers to the relationship between a young boy and his favorite toys, it could equally apply to another of Pixar Animation’s most iconic characters, the loveable Luxo Jr, seen hopping around the studio’s production logo.

Combining a stable base with an independently moveable arm and head may make anthropomorphic desk lamps more functional, but while size, position, brightness, temperature, and the adjustability of all of the above are important features, what you really look for in someone to share a desk with, is a friend. Here are some of the friendliest desk light characters.

The baby one: Nordic lamp by Mantra

Save this picture! Nordic perches like a small bird on the edge of the workspace. Image Courtesy of Mantra

At 580mm tall, the Nordic lamp stands on two splayed feet like a newborn bird, searching for its mother. The light’s wide base, thin wooden limbs, and oversized head combine for a cute, childlike quality. Meanwhile, a translucent shade allows proud parents to see the light behind their eyes.

The posh one: Bestlite Collection by Gubi

Save this picture! Personally selected to grace Winston Churchill’s ministerial desk, Gubi’s Bestlite range has historically significant elegance. Image Courtesy of Gubi

With clean lines and uncomplicated movement, the Bestlite collection represents the refined elegance of the upper classes. Indeed, its form –significant of the Bauhaus period in which it was born– was chosen as Winston Churchill’s personal desk lamp, and would later go on to feature in both the V&A and Design Museum’s permanent collections.

The experienced one: Balanced-arm desk lamp by Anglepoise

Save this picture! The anthropomorphic movement of balanced-arm lamps like Anglepoise made Pixar’s Luxo Jr. into a star. Image Courtesy of Anglepoise

Desk light characters, however, can’t all be attributed to Spice Girls. Although it’s indelicate to discuss matters of age, this iconic 90-year-old balanced-arm desk lamp was the design that kicked off the movement, so to speak. The engineered brilliance of its physics ensures the gravitational force of the shade weight is counteracted by the arms’ springs, making its head easy to maneuver.

The Gen-Z one: Eclipse light by Steelcase

Save this picture! Made for the Zoom generation workplace, Steelcase’s Eclipse light switches from task to camera-ready ring light, with an adjustable lever. Image Courtesy of Steelcase

Representing the functional design requirements of a contemporary workplace, Eclipse light simultaneously adjusts angle and brightness to transform from task light to face-friendly ring light, attractively sculpting the user’s features by mimicking daylight and reducing shadow. A phone-gripping pad on its base, meanwhile, completes a quick video-call setup.

The playful one: Z-Bar desk lamp by Koncept

Save this picture! Compact yet energetic, the Z-Bar light from Koncept brings joy to the office. Image Courtesy of Koncept

With its innovative through-table mount, it is perfect for smaller desktops with limited space. Z-Bar’s long, slim arms bend and fold into each other, or extend out to widen their reach. Like a small office dog, the flexible light brings colorful energy into the workspace. Unlike a dog, however, its presence is easy to control with the touch-sensitive operation.

The playing-it-cool one: CSYS task light by Jake Dyson Light

Save this picture! Jake Dyson Light’s breakthrough CSYS lamp engineers precise light control with the ability of a stylish construction crane. Image Courtesy of Jake Dyson Light

The CSYS task light is a masterpiece in engineering: its arms gently glide and rotate across one another via a perfectly balanced wheeled system, asking for little more than a touch. Meanwhile, an aluminum heat sink dissipates heat from its eight LEDs, meaning the adjustable light keeps its power and position for longer.

The minimalist one: LIM Undersurface Light by Haworth

Save this picture! Haworth’s ultra-slim Undersurface LIM light uses a magnetic grip to hold it in place, without ruining its minimalist look. Image Courtesy of Haworth

Although they take up less space on the desktop, clamp lights often lose any visual weight-saving with a clunky and complicated form. With its pivoting magnetic grip, however, the LIM Undersurface light is able to keep everything tucked away cleanly, retaining the super-minimalist look of its slim aluminum body.

The minding-its-own-business one: Joker by Regent Lighting

Save this picture! The Joker light from Regent Lighting gives desktops ‘the eyes’, projecting surprisingly defined light down onto the surface, without disrupting the eye line. Image Courtesy of Regent Lighting

With the ability to point one way, and look another, Joker light aims to deceive in the most helpful way… providing well-defined, glare-free task light down onto the desktop, while standing up straight alongside it. Meaning the light source itself can stay out of its user’s way.

The hidden one: AK2 workplace divider by De Vorm

Save this picture! De Vorm’s acoustic felt dividing panels hide an LED light strip inside them, keeping well-lit desktops clear from clutter. Image Courtesy of De Vorm

If we’re talking minimal occupancy lights that stay out of the way, how about AK2 workplace divider, with a built-in task light that pretends not to be there at all? The colorful and playful acoustic panels absorb an LED lighting module that literally blends into the background.

The ‘different’ one: Acrobat lamp by Normann Copenhagen

Save this picture! Instead of springs, wheels or clamps, Normann Copenhagen’s Acrobat lamp uses magnets to hold its diffused omnidirectional light at the desired angle. Image Courtesy of Normann Copenhagen

With a rounded body and futuristic, almost magical levitating operation, the Acrobat lamp gets itself into any position or orientation using powerful magnets to hold itself. Its ability to cast diffused, omnidirectional light can focus task light close to the work surface, or spread softer ambient light above it.