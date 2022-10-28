When Light Tells a Building’s Story: What is Architectural Lighting?

Save this picture! Linear Suspended Lighting. Image Courtesy of Alcon Lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in architecture: to allow users to see, safely inhabit spaces, and carry out their daily activities. But its power has long exceeded these basic functions, primarily driven by technological advances and new design trends that have led to greater innovation and creativity. Contemporary lighting design has the ability to completely transform a room, impacting visual comfort and setting the tone by defining volumes, drawing attention to texture and enhancing colors. It can also determine shape and size perception; for example, in a room that is particularly small, having extra lighting reflect off light-colored walls will help the space appear larger. Similarly, light has been proven to affect mood, concentration and overall well-being. Whereas an adequately illuminated environment is associated to warmth and improved energy levels, poor lighting can lead to health deficiencies, including headaches, eyestrain and even depression.

Save this picture! Cove Lighting in House in Miramar. Image © José Campos

The significance of architectural lighting

Therefore, lighting (both residential and commercial) becomes one of the most important elements to consider when designing interiors, which implies that it must be addressed in the early stages and be well-thought-out to achieve the desired effect –according to the type of space, of course. It should encourage productivity in the workspace and a smooth, welcoming effect in a home’s entrance. Whatever the case, architecture and lighting must strengthen one another and work as two co-dependent parts of one integrated experience. As Norman Foster once said, “Architecture is an expression of values,” it tells a story. And architectural lighting plays an important part in conveying that story, often bringing it to life.

Save this picture! Cove lighting in CNA Headquarters. Image Courtesy of Alcon Lighting

Architectural lighting design can be similar to lighting design, but it is not exactly the same. The former’s focus is with architecture, while the latter’s consideration is often ergonomic or functional –any aspect which improves one’s ability to live, work, function, relax or play– to make sure light is optimally used and distributed. Architectural lighting ultimately showcases and accentuates certain design elements to foster, establish or emphasize a building’s aesthetic, history and purpose. It is the intersection of art (architecture), design and technology (lighting). Other fields also come into play, including physics, engineering, and the psychological and physiological effects of light.

Save this picture! Linear Suspended Lighting in private and shared workspaces. Image Courtesy of Alcon Lighting

Architectural lighting for commercial applications

When it comes to commercial applications, such as offices, stores or educational settings, there are many options available on the market that make choosing the right fixture a complex decision. Today’s commercial LED lighting requires a deep understanding of smart lighting systems and controls. This includes being up to date with innovative products that, thanks to LED lighting technological progress and versatility, grant architects and designers the ability to achieve more creative designs. For example, to highlight architectural features without visually revealing the fixture.

Save this picture! Recessed Lighting in Slack Toronto Office. Image © Shai Gil

Some of the most common applications of architectural lighting are cove lighting, uplighting, linear recessed, surface and suspension lighting. To explore their qualities and inspire architects and designers, below we present these through a selection of projects that use Alcon Lighting products.

Cove lighting

Mounted to a ceiling or a wall, cove lighting casts a soft glow to highlight certain design features, including crown molding or the wall pictured in this home’s yoga and meditation studio. It is best used as ambient accent lighting and the illumination is often indirect, designed to wash a wall or ceiling while the LED light is tucked away into a built-in cove (with no visible light source). The resulting aesthetic is sleek, modern, and ideal for many commercial applications.

Uplighting

Uplighting is a form of indirect lighting that is often used to showcase structural ceiling features, such as the steel beams of the research and design facility of the Beaver Country Day School. Simply put, it refers to any fixture that directs light up upwards, hence minimizing glare and enhancing the feel and space of a room by highlighting any distinctive ceiling infrastructure. Especially in interior applications, the system reduces ceiling dark spots and shadows, creating atmospheres that are comfortable and appealing to the user.

Save this picture! Uplighting in Beaver Country Day School Research + Design Center. Image © John Horner

Linear recessed

Linear recessed lights allow for clean, straight lines of high- CRI LED lighting in continuous runs of any length –and with seamless connections from ceiling to wall. These are commonly found in workspaces, like the Slack Toronto Office, that aim to create a dynamic environment fostering creativity, productivity and alertness. Usually in standard four-foot and eight-foot lengths (or other custom lengths), the architectural lighting system can create any desired linear design, recessed into the ceiling, wall or floor. Essentially, it can accentuate modern interiors or provide balanced general lighting.

Surface and suspended

Surface and suspended lighting is versatile and can adapt to a wide range of applications. This case study, for example, features a West Hollywood fitness studio that used linear LED surface lighting to create the impression of traveling through the galaxy at the speed of light. This way, the linear system becomes an architectural element able to differentiate spaces and create a unique, elevated experience.

Save this picture! Linear Surface Lighting in fitness pop-up studio. Image Courtesy of Alcon Lighting

To learn more about architectural lighting systems, visit Alcon Lighting's website or explore our product catalog.