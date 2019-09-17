Inspe Office / replus design bureau

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. INSPE company has been working in this building for more than 15 years. The main type of activity is the sale of dental equipment and the main clients who visit this room are dentists, so I wanted to make space which is fundamentally different from the stereotyped vision of the interiors of the medical direction. Courageous and at the same time cozy, elegant and brutal.

The rooms are located on the first and basement floors of the Soviet building of 70s. Architects faced with the difficult task of low elevation, bad quality of the consruсt elements of building and short terms.

The first step was to clear all surfaces to the base, making openings to adjoining area, lowering the level of windows. The discrepancy of the materials of the wall constructions was - architects used it in terms of uniqueness and it became an accent. All the inner part of exterior walls remained uncovered with finishing decoration. The second step was to install all the necessary engineering support for the functioning of the modern office.

An illusory solution is used to illuminate the workrooms - lighting is carried out with the help of floor lamps that operate on the principle of indirect light, that is, the light is reflected from the ceiling down. For the sake of acoustic comfort on the fragments of the ceiling, there are islands of perforated drywall.

The final stage was filling the interior with author's metal elements, vegetation and artist's graffiti. The office facade is used delicately, without attracting too much attention and not destroying the structure of the house and the street. Stucco on the facade is made according to the old recipe.