  7. AXII Apartment / ADOM-STUDIO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

AXII Apartment / ADOM-STUDIO

  • 17:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
AXII Apartment / ADOM-STUDIO
AXII Apartment / ADOM-STUDIO, © Imagen subliminal
  Architects

    ADOM-STUDIO

  Location

    Retiro Neighborhood, Madrid, Spain

  Category

    Apartment Interiors

  Lead Architects

    Marta Susino y José María Peláez-Campomanes

  Design Team

    Elisa Sánchez

  Area

    1399.31 ft2

  Project Year

    2019

  Photographs

    Imagen subliminal
© Imagen subliminal
Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in the Madrid neighborhood of Los Jerónimos, was originally subdivided and dark. Our main objective was to provide natural light to the house, creating open spaces facing the landscape.

© Imagen subliminal
The interior is articulated by a central day-area, with night areas at its ends. The materials used in the house are oak, steel and concrete, which contrasts with the delicate carpentry custom designed for the project.

© Imagen subliminal
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Imagen subliminal
To free the central space of the house, a container perimeter is generated and the remaining vacuum is configured by two exempt elements that balance each other: the island of the kitchen and the fireplace.

Thus, in the perimeter, a shelf in black steel and natural oak envelops and enhances the main space of the house.

© Imagen subliminal
The master bedroom and bathroom make up a single space, under a completely open concept, arranged by a piece that serves as a headboard and washbasin cabinet.

The intervention is enhanced by careful lighting. Thus, the exposed concrete beams are highlighted by some indirect lighting, the shelf is enhanced by a few lines of light that accompany it, and the lighting at the foot of the fireplace allows it to acquire a feeling of weightlessness, as if the chimney was floating in the middle of space.

© Imagen subliminal
© Imagen subliminal
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
