AXII Apartment / ADOM-STUDIO

Architects ADOM-STUDIO

Location Retiro Neighborhood, Madrid, Spain

Category Apartment Interiors

Lead Architects Marta Susino y José María Peláez-Campomanes

Design Team Elisa Sánchez

Area 1399.31 ft2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Imagen subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in the Madrid neighborhood of Los Jerónimos, was originally subdivided and dark. Our main objective was to provide natural light to the house, creating open spaces facing the landscape.

The interior is articulated by a central day-area, with night areas at its ends. The materials used in the house are oak, steel and concrete, which contrasts with the delicate carpentry custom designed for the project.

To free the central space of the house, a container perimeter is generated and the remaining vacuum is configured by two exempt elements that balance each other: the island of the kitchen and the fireplace.

Thus, in the perimeter, a shelf in black steel and natural oak envelops and enhances the main space of the house.

The master bedroom and bathroom make up a single space, under a completely open concept, arranged by a piece that serves as a headboard and washbasin cabinet.

The intervention is enhanced by careful lighting. Thus, the exposed concrete beams are highlighted by some indirect lighting, the shelf is enhanced by a few lines of light that accompany it, and the lighting at the foot of the fireplace allows it to acquire a feeling of weightlessness, as if the chimney was floating in the middle of space.