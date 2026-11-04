MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

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Seville, Spain
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Architects: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Fernando Alda
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Manufacturers: Cymat Technologies Ltd., iGuzzini, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Alusion, AutoDesk
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Lead Architect: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
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- Category: Showroom, Detail, Retail Interiors
- Technical Architect: Marcos Vázquez Consuegra
- Collaborators: Christophe Beraldin, Julia Moreno Campos, Tiziano Torchia
- Clients: Markaride
- Installations: Ingenieros-JG S.L
- Graphic Design: Estrada Design
- City: Seville
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment Project for the multilabel shop MKR arises from the demand of reorganizing and giving a new image to the existing retail space: an unstructured and limited space, not in compliance with the actual regulatory standards.