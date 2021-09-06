We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

© Fernando Alda

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Showroom, Detail, Retail Interiors
Seville, Spain
  • Architects: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, iGuzzini, Adobe, Alusion
  • Lead Architect: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
  • Structure: Edartec Consultores S.L
  • Technical Architect:Marcos Vázquez Consuegra
  • Collaborators:Christophe Beraldin, Julia Moreno Campos, Tiziano Torchia
  • Clients:Markaride
  • Installations:Ingenieros-JG S.L
  • Graphic Design:Estrada Design
  • City:Seville
  • Country:Spain
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment Project for the multilabel shop MKR arises from the demand of reorganizing and giving a new image to the existing retail space: an unstructured and limited space, not in compliance with the actual regulatory standards.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The new space is articulated from the insertion of a helicoidal stair just in the place where the basement and the ground plans overlay. This helix, acts as a giant bolt, becoming the rotation axis that allows the articulation of both floors that smoothly slide 90º into each other.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The location and outline of the stair will determine the formal configuration and position of the two great display stands, defined by curves with different heights and diverse diameters that are overlaid offering its internal concavity to the different articles to be exhibited to the public.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Plantas
Plantas
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Besides the new spatial organization, the project tries to introduce homogeneity and coherence to the exhibition and sales space that had been occupied and modified over the years without a clear design or furnishing strategy. That is why a general redistribution and the use of a continuous vertical aluminum foam lining are proposed, with the aim of reaching a homogeneous and contemporary image for the new space. Aluminum has been the main material used: in its different forms, compositions, and textures: laminated, extruded, and molten.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The pavement made of large stainless steel pieces works together with the aluminum to offer a powerful image, united, neutral and consistent, allowing the clothes, with their infinite universe of shapes and colors, to become the absolute main character of the exhibition space.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Seville, ESpain

About this office
Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
Office

Cite: "MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra" [Tienda MKR en Sevilla / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra] 06 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967725/mkr-store-in-seville-guillermo-vazquez-consuegra> ISSN 0719-8884

