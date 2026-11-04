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MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - Interior Photography, StairsMKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - Interior PhotographyMKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - Interior Photography, KitchenMKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsMKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - More Images+ 14

Curated by Agustina Coulleri

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Showroom, Detail, Retail Interiors
Seville, Spain
  • Architects: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cymat Technologies Ltd., iGuzzini, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Alusion, AutoDesk
  • Lead Architect: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
  • Structure: Edartec Consultores
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MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment Project for the multilabel shop MKR arises from the demand of reorganizing and giving a new image to the existing retail space: an unstructured and limited space, not in compliance with the actual regulatory standards.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomInterior DesignDetailRetail InteriorsSpain
Cite: "MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra" [Tienda MKR en Sevilla / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra] 04 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967725/mkr-store-in-seville-guillermo-vazquez-consuegra> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Alda

塞维利亚 MKR 商店 / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

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