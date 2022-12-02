Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space

Over time, the kitchen has ceased to be considered only as a workspace and became a meeting and leisure area. For many, it is the heart of the home. Therefore, it is necessary to design an ambiance that can help when preparing dishes and also bring comfort during a gathering with friends and family.

+ 10

With so many possibilities for the same ambiance, here are some recommendations that might help you plan your kitchen lighting.

Creating Different Lighting Spots

Today, the kitchen can be divided into two parts: the work part, in which cleaning and food preparation is carried out, concentrated in the areas of countertops, sinks and stoves; and the eating area, with tables and room for people to move around.

Save this picture! Residência Gastão Cruls / Grupo de Desenho Arquitetura. Image: © Fernando Stankuns

For the first one, cold light is indicated, which makes the room well-lit and enhances the natural colors of food, facilitating routine, besides being more economical. In this case, it is recommended that the light temperature is between 4000 K and 6000 K, values indicated for working areas. LED lamps can be used. They are more durable, ensure the correct intensity and facilitate the creation of focuses.

As for the second case, it is possible to use warmer lights in yellowish tones, which bring comfort and warmth. They are usually installed above tables and countertops, and can stand out when adopting pendants or lamps with a more elaborate design - but be careful! Keep an eye out for the size of the kitchen so they don't get disproportionate.

Finally, an advantage of bringing different lighting spots to the kitchen is to avoid shadows, which can make some food preparation areas darker.

Homogeneous Lighting: The Light Rails

Light rails are a simple solution for those who want homogeneous lighting for the kitchen and want to take advantage of the luminaire to bring even more personality to the space.

Save this picture! Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture. Image: © Jeremy Bittermann

The rails are easy to maintain and functional. They can have LED strips, different incandescent tubes or spotlights. In addition, the rail design itself can provide direct, homogeneous, diffuse or indirect lighting, depending on the angles and materials used.

Save this picture! Apartamento Pedroso Alvarenga / MARCOZERO Estúdio. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Built-in Lighting

It is possible to embed lighting in the kitchen ceiling and overhead cabinets in a more minimalist fashion. Besides reducing the possibility of shadows, these solutions can make the space even more elegant.

Save this picture! Casa Horizontal / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos. Image: © Romulo Fialdini

The luminaires must be strategically installed to ensure the lighting of the entire room. LED Plafon luminaires can be a good solution for kitchens without lining because they are discreet and close to the ceiling.

As for the cabinets, LED lights are installed in moldings or in more refined details to not only improve the lighting quality of the kitchen but also highlight some niches, worktops and shelves, providing a more playful and charming tone to the room.

Save this picture! Oporto Anselmo Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados. Image: © Fernando Fernandes

Diversifying the Light Sources

Creating different light sources is a way of transforming the same ambiance according to the lighting. On the ceiling, hanging, on the wall, recessed in cabinets or countertops, or on the floor, light fixtures can be an effective way to highlight decorative details, a piece of furniture, the dinner being served or provide more cozy lighting for a meeting. The more options, the easier it becomes to generate indirect lighting.