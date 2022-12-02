Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space

Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space

Save
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space

Over time, the kitchen has ceased to be considered only as a workspace and became a meeting and leisure area. For many, it is the heart of the home. Therefore, it is necessary to design an ambiance that can help when preparing dishes and also bring comfort during a gathering with friends and family.

Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 2 of 15Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 3 of 15Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 4 of 15Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 5 of 15Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - More Images+ 10

With so many possibilities for the same ambiance, here are some recommendations that might help you plan your kitchen lighting.

Creating Different Lighting Spots

Today, the kitchen can be divided into two parts: the work part, in which cleaning and food preparation is carried out, concentrated in the areas of countertops, sinks and stoves; and the eating area, with tables and room for people to move around.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 6 of 15
Residência Gastão Cruls / Grupo de Desenho Arquitetura. Image: © Fernando Stankuns

For the first one, cold light is indicated, which makes the room well-lit and enhances the natural colors of food, facilitating routine, besides being more economical. In this case, it is recommended that the light temperature is between 4000 K and 6000 K, values indicated for working areas. LED lamps can be used. They are more durable, ensure the correct intensity and facilitate the creation of focuses.

As for the second case, it is possible to use warmer lights in yellowish tones, which bring comfort and warmth. They are usually installed above tables and countertops, and can stand out when adopting pendants or lamps with a more elaborate design - but be careful! Keep an eye out for the size of the kitchen so they don't get disproportionate.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 8 of 15
House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Finally, an advantage of bringing different lighting spots to the kitchen is to avoid shadows, which can make some food preparation areas darker.

Homogeneous Lighting: The Light Rails

Light rails are a simple solution for those who want homogeneous lighting for the kitchen and want to take advantage of the luminaire to bring even more personality to the space.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 4 of 15
Heartwood Residence / William / Kaven Architecture. Image: © Jeremy Bittermann

The rails are easy to maintain and functional. They can have LED strips, different incandescent tubes or spotlights. In addition, the rail design itself can provide direct, homogeneous, diffuse or indirect lighting, depending on the angles and materials used.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 3 of 15
Apartamento Pedroso Alvarenga / MARCOZERO Estúdio. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Built-in Lighting

It is possible to embed lighting in the kitchen ceiling and overhead cabinets in a more minimalist fashion. Besides reducing the possibility of shadows, these solutions can make the space even more elegant.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 11 of 15
Casa Horizontal / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos. Image: © Romulo Fialdini

The luminaires must be strategically installed to ensure the lighting of the entire room. LED Plafon luminaires can be a good solution for kitchens without lining because they are discreet and close to the ceiling.

As for the cabinets, LED lights are installed in moldings or in more refined details to not only improve the lighting quality of the kitchen but also highlight some niches, worktops and shelves, providing a more playful and charming tone to the room.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 7 of 15
Oporto Anselmo Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados. Image: © Fernando Fernandes

Diversifying the Light Sources

Creating different light sources is a way of transforming the same ambiance according to the lighting. On the ceiling, hanging, on the wall, recessed in cabinets or countertops, or on the floor, light fixtures can be an effective way to highlight decorative details, a piece of furniture, the dinner being served or provide more cozy lighting for a meeting. The more options, the easier it becomes to generate indirect lighting.

Save this picture!
Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space - Image 2 of 15
Marcelis Residence / Bas Vogelpoel Architecten. Image: © Bas Vogelpoel

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Artificial Lighting Tips to Improve the Kitchen Space" [Dicas de iluminação artificial para a cozinha: inspirações para aprimorar o ambiente] 02 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992814/artificial-lighting-tips-to-improve-the-kitchen-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags