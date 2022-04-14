We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Allaround Lab
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, JUNG, Dekton, Mobles 114, Cubro
  • Lead Architect : Noelia de la Red, Jordi Ribas
Ávila is a project that reinterprets what was originally an open-plan warehouse located in the Poble Nou neighborhood of Barcelona to turn it into a 120m2 multifunctional and habitable space. The proposal aims to carry out this transformation using what we call "the minimum means to inhabit a place", namely, storage, humid spaces, and circulations, considering the entire free volume and not just it's surface.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
From the arrangement of different construction pieces that articulate the different environments, and with the minimum necessary partitions, we work and project the void as the main element of the proposal. Likewise, the distributor on the upper floor is proposed as a diagonal, square-shaped void that, despite the simplicity of the whole, allows cross visuals between all the rooms, including the one on the rear façade from the staircase.

Axonometric
Axonometric
With the use of continuous materials and light colors, the aim is to obtain a bright, neutral, and warm place at the same time, making use of the furniture and integrating it from the beginning of the project. The proposal values the space thanks to its simplicity, the different textures of the materials, and the light, leaving aside any excess or ornament and focusing on satisfying the needs of its inhabitants.

Project location

Address:C/ d'Àvila, Barcelona, Spain

Allaround Lab
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab" [Reconversión Ávila / Allaround Lab] 14 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979754/avila-warehouse-conversion-allaround-lab> ISSN 0719-8884
