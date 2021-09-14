Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Large, simple design gestures create a diversity of spatial experiences within this small-footprint home.

At 110-square-metres, Canning Street showcases the beauty and benefits of small footprint living. It’s simple, lean, and tidy, with calm, relaxing, and light-filled spaces for family life and entertaining. Northern light filters inside through a tall glass facade that opens to the courtyard, while high-level reeded glass and an enclosed garden bring in natural light on the eastern side. The children’s bedrooms are downstairs, and the parents upstairs, and the kitchen, dining, and lounge area in a long and narrow volume.

A large, simple design gesture – a curved ceiling – creates different spatial experiences as it sweeps down from the lounge to the dining area and pitches upward over the kitchen. Timber columns along with the eastern wall frame joinery and functions – study, laundry, pantry, courtyard, record player, television, and fireplace – provide clarity to the plan, rhythm to the building, and a clear framework for the family to organize their lives and belongings.

Canning Street showcases how a small-footprint house can be beautiful and beneficial, with a clear, graphic, and practical design providing visual unity, maximum functionality, and different spatial experiences that unfold throughout.