Flat in Zverynas / HEIMA architects

© Norbert Tukaj

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects: HEIMA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Norbert Tukaj
  • Lead Architects: Povilas Žakauskas
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. A home for a large family was designed in Zverynas - the greenest district of Vilnius. The building has an interesting history – in 1860 it was the first brick building in a district that was entirely consisting of wooden architecture. The building was originally built as a factory, after that, it changed to use a couple of times to host a co-living space, cinema studio, archive and was later abandoned. In 2018 it was renovated and some new construction was added to create a luxury apartment complex in the green center of Vilnius.

© Norbert Tukaj

When you enter the apartment, you come into the hall, where is a box containing utility rooms like laundry, storage, WC, closet. You can walk around this „utility box“ from all sides, and all the main spaces of the apartment – the bedrooms, living area, kitchen - area placed around it.

© Norbert Tukaj

The exit to the roof terrace brings light to the darkest part of the apartment. Here, next to the stairs is a kitchen flooded with natural light. The kitchen connects with the living room, where all the main functions of family life, work, and leisure are spaciously scattered.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Plan - 1st
Plan - 1st

The attic space gives the apartment a unique feel but also poses some challenges. Deep window openings and small windows create cozy attic spaces but limit the ingress of light into the rooms. As a result, the color palette of the interior was chosen to be bright, warm, natural.

© Norbert Tukaj

Only real materials are used in the interior - natural wood, natural stone terrazzo tiles, clay plaster, stainless steel. The interior combines wood surfaces of different types and shades - bleached larch parquet is used for the floor, light ash is used for wall covering, and the wooden furniture is made of natural oak.

© Norbert Tukaj

Cozy lighting is designed, the lighting fixtures are minimalist - the only accent lamp hangs in the center of the apartment - above the dining table. Many concealed light sources are used, thus creating a cozy accent light, and narrow-angle luminaires are used to illuminate common areas, allowing to separate different areas using light.

© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vilnius, Lithuania

About this office
HEIMA architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Cite: "Flat in Zverynas / HEIMA architects" 12 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972982/flat-in-zverynas-heima-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

