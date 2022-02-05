We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Ceppo Apartment / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura

Ceppo Apartment / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura

© Fran Parente

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Brazil
  • Architects: Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Gaggenau, Art des caves, Bontempo, Core, Galleria Della Pietra, Nani Chinellato, Plancus, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Brunno Meireles e André Pavan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the noble neighborhood of Jardins in São Paulo, this apartment had as its main concept the use of exclusive and rustic materials bringing a modern result and at the same time comfortable for owners and guests.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

In the entrance hall, an art gallery was created where the main protagonist was the marble Ceppo di Gre, used for the first time in Brazil, both on the floor and on the ceiling, bringing a sensation to the visitor of entering a “cave”. To compose, the pivoting doors are coated in natural banana straw. For the appreciation of the artworks, were used easels by Lina Bo Bardi, the Italian Brazilian architect responsible for one of the most important projects in the city, MASP (São Paulo Art Museum). During the length of the apartment, there is a delicate wooden dyed European oak lining to give prominence and warmth to the residents.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

All decorating furniture has been carefully customized with fabrics and finishes to deepen the desire for a warm and comfortable environment requested by the customers. The painting of the walls, also brings the idea of the same feeling to visitors and the integrated balcony with large sliding doors brings a greater extension of the rooms.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Planta
Planta
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The kitchen was designed to perform a variety of functions such as daily chores and to receive friends for an eventual gourmet dinner. On the opposite side of the kitchen, we have the home theater integrated with the couple's wine cellar, which keeps a huge selection of wines acquired on trips around the world.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project location

Address:State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentBrazil
Cite: "Ceppo Apartment / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura" [Apartamento Ceppo / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura] 05 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976149/ceppo-apartment-meireles-plus-pavan-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

