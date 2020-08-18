Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

-
Architects: Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
- Area: 484 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Eduardo Macarios
-
Manufacturers: Dsgnselo, Eduardo Macarios, Monofloor, Ner Casa de Luz, Urban Arts Curitiba
- Landscape:Australis
- Lighting:Dsgnselo e Ner Casa de Luz
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a Moroccan breeze, the room has a light, delicate and balanced mood.The concept bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary, harmoniously mixing some subtle elements.
Amid the monochromatic ceiling and walls, provided by the reference of the Tadelakt-style texture - a construction technique used in Morocco - the earthy tones break the monotony of the palette.
The enhancement of the vegetation with dried palm leaf, added to the wood floor, the brazilian stone top tables and the straw pendants gives a natural touch to the scene.