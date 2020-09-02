DÔ Apartment / flipê arquitetura

+ 31

Apartment Interiors • Moema, Brazil Architects: flipê arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 115 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cremme , Cristiana Bertolucci , Dpot Objeto , Estar Móveis , Fernando Jaeger , Flipê Decór , Jader almeida para Clami , Líder Interiores , M.pingo Marcenaria , MRSP , Marilena G. , Protecnica Revestimentos , Rita Semeghini , Srta. Galante , Steel Head , Érico Gondim

Lead Architects: Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas

Text description provided by the architects. The DÔ apartment seeks a dialogue between esthetic and function in new possibilities, look forward to work colors and textures in all their potential to sector spaces while keeping them completely connected. The project itself explores the possibilities of combinations of texture and colors, a neutral base composed by design full of life. The experimentation of grey at the base, worked in different textures, talk to each other until meeting the intensity of the black and the warmth of the wood.

The concrete main room, embraces the first wooden frame, the office mimicked in the room (through its doors, panels and wooden bench) which, turns into the frame of a black monochrome kitchen. The kitchen appears as a striking element in the room, breaking visual expectations and bringing a new possibility to this fluid service area in the living room, sectorized and integrated, with personality and visual identity.

The language of monochromatic sectors, grey room, office and home theater in wood, black kitchen, follow with the pink toilet. The lightness of the white walls occurs in the bedrooms, working with warm touches, the wooden sheet of the furniture and the upholstery of the bed.

The project was thought in all scales, bringing personalized drawings and authorship by Flipê in all of them. In architecture, furniture (beds, Armchair and Rollers Chair) and objects (pillows and bedding).