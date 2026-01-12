14 Global Stadium Projects and Surrounding Urban Masterplans Currently in Progress

Save this picture! New Manchester United Stadium aerial render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

During 2025, several sports infrastructure projects were announced that remain on our radar, most of which are scheduled for completion between 2028 and 2030. Located across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, these projects reflect contemporary masterplan strategies for the transformation of large sports venues within their urban contexts. Many of the stadiums are planned as part of broader redevelopment frameworks that include new public spaces, mixed-use programs, event facilities, and mobility upgrades, rather than as isolated structures. Designs led by international offices such as Populous, Foster + Partners, Heatherwick Studio, OMA, Gensler, AFL Architects, and VUILD illustrate a range of architectural, urban, and infrastructural responses to the evolving role of large sports facilities.

Several of the projects also incorporate material choices and operational strategies intended to address environmental performance and resource efficiency. These include the use of timber and locally sourced materials, all-electric systems, adaptable or demountable construction methods, and the reuse or refurbishment of existing stadium infrastructure. Across different geographic and climatic contexts, these approaches reflect a growing attention to reducing material use, extending the life cycle of large structures, and improving the functioning of energy-intensive venues.

Below is a list of 14 major stadium projects and associated master plans currently under development.

Stadiums in Asia

Fukushima United FC. Stadium in Japan / VUILD

VUILD presented the design for a wooden soccer stadium planned for Fukushima, Japan, in September 2025. The proposal combines community participation, an innovative timber structure, and sustainability strategies for the future home of Fukushima United FC. Inspired by the Japanese tradition of Shikinen Sengu, the periodic rebuilding of shrines, the stadium is designed to be constructed using locally sourced wood intended for disassembly and reuse. The timeline for the construction of the project has not yet been announced.

Shah Alam Sports Complex in Malaysia / Populous and HIJJAS Architects + Planners

Images of the project for the new Shah Alam Sports Complex in Selangor, Malaysia, were released in June by Populous and local practice HIJJAS Architects + Planners. The new stadium anchors the Kompleks Sukan Shah Alam (KSSA) masterplan, located at the heart of a 188-acre redevelopment led by Populous. Redevelopment works, including the demolition of the existing Shah Alam Stadium structure, are planned over 48 months, with completion targeted for 2029.

King Salman Stadium in Saudi Arabia / Populous

The King Salman Stadium in Riyadh is set to be the largest venue to host the FIFA 2034 World Cup. The project is being developed by Populous in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sports and is scheduled for completion in late 2029. In December 2025, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport invited pre-qualification bids from qualified and experienced contracting companies to carry out the main construction works for the new stadium. The deadline for submitting bids has been set for February 16.

Stadiums in Europe

In November, Heatherwick Studio and MANICA Architecture released the design for a new 62,000-seat venue set to anchor the forthcoming Birmingham Sports Quarter in East Birmingham, England. The project is part of a wider redevelopment strategy and coincides with the club's 150th anniversary, with public engagement scheduled to begin in 2026 and completion anticipated ahead of the 2030–2031 football season.

Oxford United Football Club Stadium in England / AFL Architects

AFL Architects received planning approval in August 2025 for a new all-electric football stadium for Oxford United Football Club. The project includes a 16,000-seat stadium and a master plan proposing a 1,000-person events space, a 180-bed hotel, a restaurant, a health and wellbeing center, and a new public plaza with gardens. A construction timeline for the project has not yet been announced.

Plans to upgrade Lisbon's Estádio da Luz stadium and introduce new mixed-use and public facilities within the surrounding precinct were revealed in July 2025. The project is being developed by Populous and the local architecture firm Saraiva + Associados, with completion expected to coincide with upcoming international sporting events, such as the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Selman Stërmasi Stadium in Albania / OMA / David Gianotten

In April 2025, OMA / David Gianotten was announced as the winner of the competition to renovate the historic Selman Stërmasi Stadium and its surrounding area in central Tirana, Albania. The winning proposal is a collaboration between OMA, LOLA Landscape Architects, Royal Haskoning DHV, and Petrit Halilaj, with design leadership by David Gianotten and Kees van Casteren. The refurbished stadium, with increased seating capacity, forms part of a broader masterplan designed to foster stronger connections between the surrounding neighborhoods in Tirana. A construction timeline has not yet been announced.

Bosco dello Sport Stadium in Italy / Populous

Bosco dello Sport in Tessera is a major development for Venice that includes a new multi-purpose stadium for football, rugby, and concerts, a 10,000-seat indoor arena, and additional facilities located near Marco Polo Airport. Project images were released by Populous in April, and construction began in October 2025, with the opening scheduled for spring 2027.

New Manchester United Stadium in England / Foster + Partners

In March 2025, Foster + Partners released images of a major redevelopment project for Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium district, part of Manchester United Football Club's premises. Appointed in 2024, the firm is leading the development of a new 100,000-seat stadium and its surrounding public spaces, including parks, mixed-use developments, an open-air cinema, and a renovated train station. Construction has not yet begun, but the stadium is expected to be ready for the 2030–2031 season.

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Redevelopment in Italy / Populous

In February 2025, Populous announced the initial phase of the redevelopment of Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, in collaboration with Como 1907 and the Municipality of Como, Italy. The approval process for the historic stadium's modernization is expected to conclude by May 2026, marking the completion of the project's first stage. The first construction phase is planned to begin in October 2027, with a second phase scheduled for August 2028.

New Kop Stand for Wrexham AFC's Stadium in England / Populous

Also in February 2025, Populous released images of the design for the new Kop Stand at Wrexham AFC's stadium. The proposal pays homage to the city's architectural character through a brick façade pattern that mirrors local building traditions. The new 5,500-seat structure builds upon the STōK Cae Ras stadium's existing infrastructure, incorporating new stands, hospitality spaces, and accessible seating, along with a new roof design intended to amplify crowd noise toward the pitch. Construction began in December 2025 and is scheduled for completion during the 2026–2027 season.

Stadiums in Africa

Al-Ahly Football Club Stadium in Egypt / Gensler, El Qalaa El Hamraa and Buro Happold

In February 2025, Gensler revealed plans for a new stadium dedicated to Al-Ahly Football Club, a team recognized for its prominence in African and Middle Eastern football. The 42,000-seat stadium, more than three decades in the making, is strategically positioned between Cairo and Alexandria, near Sphinx International Airport. The project is under construction and is expected to be completed by 2029 as part of a larger sports city masterplan for Sheikh Zayed.

Grand Stade Hassan II in Morocco / Populous and Oualalou + Choi

The Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco, is set to become the country's largest football stadium. Images of the design were revealed in August 2024 by architecture firms Populous and Oualalou + Choi, featuring a grand, tent-like roof integrated into its forested surroundings. The project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2028 to serve as the home of the Moroccan national football team.

A Stadium in North America

Toyota Stadium Renovation in the United States / HKS

Originally opened in 2005 with a seating capacity of approximately 20,000, FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, is undergoing a phased transformation to improve functionality, expand amenities, and prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Construction began in early 2025 on the east side and is progressing incrementally, allowing the venue to remain operational for home games throughout the process. Completion of the renovation project is anticipated in 2028.

Other sports facilities facing change include the San Siro stadium in Milan, which will host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in less than a month, even as a process of sale or renovation of its premises is underway. In Japan, plans for the demolition of Kenzo Tange's Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium are moving forward despite a citizen-led campaign proposing a new use for the modernist landmark. In Italy, 15 sports venues are preparing to host the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, most of which rely almost entirely on existing and refurbished infrastructure. Meanwhile, in 2024, Saudi Arabia was officially announced as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, a decision that includes plans to construct 11 new stadiums and refurbish four existing venues. The full list of the 15 stadiums planned to host matches during the FIFA 2034 World Cup has already been released.