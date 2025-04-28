Populous Designs 18,500-Seat Stadium in Venice, Italy

Save this picture! Aerial render. Image Courtesy of Populous

The Municipality of Venice has unveiled plans for a new 18,500-capacity stadium designed by Populous. The stadium will be built in the Bosco dello Sport in Tessera and is intended for football, Serie A rugby, and other events such as concerts. Maffeis Engineering and Populous have been commissioned for the design and engineering work by a consortium composed of Costruzioni Bordignon, Fincantieri Infrastrutture, and Ranzato Impianti, which was awarded the contract in March 2024. Soil Engineering, Seingim, and Gae Engineering are also collaborating on the project.

The new Serie A stadium will feature 18,500 seats and form part of a major sports masterplan within the 116-hectare Bosco dello Sport: a multifunctional hub in the northern part of Venice designed to integrate sport, social life, education, and wellbeing. The stadium's curved design aligns with the broader masterplan and proposes a clean, contemporary structure situated within the Sports Forest. According to Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of Venice, the project marks an important step toward consolidating the area's masterplan as a new epicenter for sports, social life, and inclusion.

The façade features vertical elements arranged in a regular pattern, creating a visible backdrop above the upper seating bowl and giving the structure a light, open feel. A crescent-shaped podium wraps around the stadium, housing parking areas and support services. The seating bowl extends semi-continuously along the south, east, and north sides, and has been shaped by Populous' to offer optimal sightlines. VIP hospitality spaces are located in the West Stand, and a covered gallery surrounds the bowl, offering selected services and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The project also includes a diverse range of dining options and social spaces.

Populous Italia is proud to contribute to the Bosco dello Sport project as well, a place where quality entertainment and sports activities at all levels will have a transformative and regenerative impact on the area. Together with its strategic location, this project will be a catalyst for the region, capable of attracting numerous national and international visitors. - Silvia Prandelli, Senior Principal and General Manager of Populous Italia

This contemporary addition becomes a new layer in the architectural palimpsest that defines Venice.