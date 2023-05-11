Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals

Save this picture! Venice, Italy - Piazza San Marco. Image © Bertl123 via Shutterstock

Built on a cluster of 118 small islands in the shallow Venetian Lagoon, the city of Venice, Italy, has captivated the imagination of architects and tourists alike. The area has been inhabited since ancient times, becoming a major financial and maritime power during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, as proven through the rich architecture that characterizes the city to this day. With influences from the Byzantine, Gothic, and Renaissance styles, the city represents a palimpsest of architectural narratives, overlapping and influencing each other. In recent years, Venice has become a major attraction for architects drawn to the La Biennale di Venezia, the most important Architectural Exhibition featuring national pavilions, exhibitions, and events to explore new concepts and architectural innovations.

Beyond the Biennale, Venice itself is an open-air museum for architecture lovers. While the city is best known for its historical buildings, Modernist and contemporary interventions add a new layer of interest, with many contemporary architects working with the historical fabric, like OMA’s intervention and rehabilitation of Fondaco dei Tedeschi, or David Chipperfield’s renovation of Procuratie Vecchie, one of the buildings that define Piazza San Marco. In addition to what the city has to offer, the site of the Venice Biennale is also marked by interventions by famous architects such as Carlo Scarpa, Sverre Fehn, and Alvar Aalto, made permanent due to their outstanding qualities.

Read on to discover 10 architectural attractions in the city of Venice and 5 permanent projects to explore while visiting the Giardini at the International Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

Basilica di San Marco / Domenico Contarini

Save this picture! Basilica di San Marco. Image © Irina Demenkova via Shutterstock

Save this picture! Ca’ d’Oro / Bartolomeo Bon, Giovanni Bon, Matteo Raverti, Marco d’Amadio. Image © Wolfgang Moroder

Fondazione Querini Stampalia / Carlo Scarpa

Save this picture! Fondazione Querini Stampalia / Carlo Scarpa. Image Courtesy of Oikos Venezia

Save this picture! Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA. Image © Delfino Sisto Legnani, Marco Cappelletti

Save this picture! Ponte della Constituzion / Santiago Calatrava. Image © BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Porta Nuova Tower / MAP studio Magnani Pelzel Architetti Associati

Save this picture! Porta Nuova Tower / MAP studio Magnani Pelzel Architetti Associati. Image © Gozzoli via Shutterstock

Save this picture! Punta Della Dogana Museum / Tadao Ando. Image © Luca Girardini

Save this picture! Procuratie Vecchie Restoration / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Richard Davies

The Teatrino of Palazzo Grassi / Tadao Ando

Save this picture! Palazzo Grassi. Image © Claudio Divizia via Shutterstock

Giardini della Biennale

Giardino delle Sculture per la Biennale di Venezi/ Carlo Scarpa

Save this picture! Giardino delle Sculture per la Biennale di Venezi/ Carlo Scarpa. Image © Flickr user dalbera licensed under CC BY 2.0

Save this picture! Nordic Pavilion in Venice / Sverre Fehn. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

Venezuela Pavilion / Carlo Scarpa

Save this picture! Venezuela Pavilion / Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jelena990 via Shutterstock

Swiss Pavilion / Bruno Giacometti

Save this picture! Swiss Pavilion / Bruno Giacometti. Image Courtesy of Pro Helvetia

Save this picture! Finland Pavilion / Alvar Aalto. Image © Nico Saieh

