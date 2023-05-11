Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy's City of Canals

Built on a cluster of 118 small islands in the shallow Venetian Lagoon, the city of Venice, Italy, has captivated the imagination of architects and tourists alike. The area has been inhabited since ancient times, becoming a major financial and maritime power during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, as proven through the rich architecture that characterizes the city to this day. With influences from the Byzantine, Gothic, and Renaissance styles, the city represents a palimpsest of architectural narratives, overlapping and influencing each other. In recent years, Venice has become a major attraction for architects drawn to the La Biennale di Venezia, the most important Architectural Exhibition featuring national pavilions, exhibitions, and events to explore new concepts and architectural innovations.

Beyond the Biennale, Venice itself is an open-air museum for architecture lovers. While the city is best known for its historical buildings, Modernist and contemporary interventions add a new layer of interest, with many contemporary architects working with the historical fabric, like OMA’s intervention and rehabilitation of Fondaco dei Tedeschi, or David Chipperfield’s renovation of Procuratie Vecchie, one of the buildings that define Piazza San Marco. In addition to what the city has to offer, the site of the Venice Biennale is also marked by interventions by famous architects such as Carlo Scarpa, Sverre Fehn, and Alvar Aalto, made permanent due to their outstanding qualities.

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 2 of 16Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 3 of 16Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 4 of 16Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 5 of 16Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - More Images+ 11

Read on to discover 10 architectural attractions in the city of Venice and 5 permanent projects to explore while visiting the Giardini at the International Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

Basilica di San Marco /  Domenico Contarini 

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 16 of 16
Basilica di San Marco. Image © Irina Demenkova via Shutterstock

Ca’ d’Oro / Bartolomeo Bon, Giovanni Bon, Matteo Raverti, Marco d’Amadio

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 2 of 16
Ca’ d’Oro / Bartolomeo Bon, Giovanni Bon, Matteo Raverti, Marco d’Amadio. Image © Wolfgang Moroder

Fondazione Querini Stampalia / Carlo Scarpa

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 3 of 16
Fondazione Querini Stampalia / Carlo Scarpa. Image Courtesy of Oikos Venezia

Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 6 of 16
Il Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA. Image © Delfino Sisto Legnani, Marco Cappelletti

Ponte della Constituzion / Santiago Calatrava

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 4 of 16
Ponte della Constituzion / Santiago Calatrava. Image © BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Porta Nuova Tower / MAP studio Magnani Pelzel Architetti Associati

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 8 of 16
Porta Nuova Tower / MAP studio Magnani Pelzel Architetti Associati. Image © Gozzoli via Shutterstock

Punta Della Dogana Museum / Tadao Ando

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 9 of 16
Punta Della Dogana Museum / Tadao Ando. Image © Luca Girardini

Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 11 of 16
Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa. Image © ORCH_chemollo

Procuratie Vecchie Restoration / David Chipperfield Architects

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 7 of 16
Procuratie Vecchie Restoration / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Richard Davies

The Teatrino of Palazzo Grassi / Tadao Ando

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 10 of 16
Palazzo Grassi. Image © Claudio Divizia via Shutterstock

Giardini della Biennale

Giardino delle Sculture per la Biennale di Venezi/ Carlo Scarpa

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 5 of 16
Giardino delle Sculture per la Biennale di Venezi/ Carlo Scarpa. Image © Flickr user dalbera licensed under CC BY 2.0

Nordic Pavilion in Venice / Sverre Fehn

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 15 of 16
Nordic Pavilion in Venice / Sverre Fehn. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

Venezuela Pavilion / Carlo Scarpa

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 13 of 16
Venezuela Pavilion / Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jelena990 via Shutterstock

Swiss Pavilion / Bruno Giacometti

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 14 of 16
Swiss Pavilion / Bruno Giacometti. Image Courtesy of Pro Helvetia

Finland Pavilion / Alvar Aalto

Venice Architecture City Guide: 15 Historical and Contemporary Attractions to Discover in Italy’s City of Canals - Image 12 of 16
Finland Pavilion / Alvar Aalto. Image © Nico Saieh

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

We invite you to follow ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: The Laboratory of the Future.

