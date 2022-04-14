We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Procuratie Vecchie Restoration / David Chipperfield Architects

Procuratie Vecchie Restoration / David Chipperfield Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Municipal Building, Institutional Buildings, Restoration
Venezia, Italy
  • Partners In Charge : David Chipperfield, Giuseppe Zampieri
  • Associate Director : Cristiano Billia
  • Associates : Adolfo Berardozzi, Andrea Cocco, Carlo Zucchia
  • Project Team : Simone Diego Alessi, Federica Amoruso, Thomas Benk, Corrado Bongiorno, Cecilia Bottoni, Niccolò Brussa, Teresa Cancellari, Marta Capacciola, Francesca Carino, Filippo Carcano, Francesca Carino, Carlo Federico Cattò, Fabiano Cocozza, Maria Elena Codazzi, Paolo Dell‘Elce, Stefano Goffi, Tsukasa Goto, Samuel Lodetti, Eugenio Matteazzi, Tommaso Meena, Daniel Mira García, Sofia Nobis, Brigid O’Donnell, Stefano Penazzi, Matthijs Sioen, Tiziana Staffieri, Davide Tassera, Federico Turelli, Wouter Verstraete, Maria Chiara Virgili
  • Competition Team : Cosmin Amato, Pietro Bagnoli, Corrado Bongiorno, Cecilia Bottoni, Filippo Carcano, Carlo Federico Cattò, Tommaso Certo, Fabiano Cocozza, Maria Elena Codazzi, Federica Corrà, Paolo Dell‘Elce, Tsukasa Goto, Nicola Guercilena, Seunggeun Jee, Chiara Lippi, Eugenio Matteazzi, Gabriele Pagani, Paolo Volpetti, Federica Zerbo. In collaboration with David Chipperfield Architects, Berlin: Thomas Benk, Anke Fritzsch, Christopher Jonas Zero4Uno Ingegneria srl, Venice, Italy: Romeo Scarpa Franco Gazzarri Architetto, Mestre, Italy
  • Project Coordination : Artelia
  • Fire Consultant : Studio Mistretta
  • Lighting Consultant : Viabizzuno
  • City : Venezia
  • Country : Italy
© Alberto Parise

Text description provided by the architects. Saint Mark’s Square, besides being one of the world’s most recognisable squares, is an extraordinary and explicit demonstration of ordered public space defined on three of its four sides by the Procuratie Vecchie, the Procuratie Nuove and Procuratie Nuovissime.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

The Procuratie Vecchie was developed along the entire North side of the square, in the first half of the Sixteenth Century, under the renovatio urbis programme of the Doge of the Republic of Venice, Andrea Gritti and involved three architects, Mauro Codussi, and Bartolomeo Bon and Jacopo Sansovino, establishing the modern ancient language adopted by the subsequent developments of the other Procuratie of the other Procuratie on the other West and South sides of the square.

Site plan
Site plan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Generali, which just began its life in the Procuratie Vecchie and which it has acquired almost entirely over the years, has set as its goal to bring the Procuratie Vecchie into a more engaged relationship with the city of Venice,through the activities of The Human Safety Net, Generali’s foundation situated on the third attic floor, a large part of the Procuratie Vecchie made accessible to the public for the first time in half century.

© Alberto Parise
© Alberto Parise
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

David Chipperfield Architects Milan developed an idea for project which is not defined by a single architectural gesture, but rather by a series of Interventions that address the complexity of the work through a flexible approach in order to interpret and make sense of both historical modifications and practical adaptations of the Procuratie Vecchie.

© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

The Interventions include the Restoration of the first and second floors, where the most prestigious Offices of the Generali insurance company are situated, the Reorganisation of accessibility and usability through the inclusion of new vertical circulation, and the Renovation of the third floor, with public access to the exhibition spaces as well as workspaces, event spaces and an auditorium linked to The Human Safety Net.

© Alberto Parise
© Alberto Parise
© Alberto Parise
© Alberto Parise

The Interventions looked to ancient, local and traditional construction techniques and made use of artisanal craftsmanship for the flooring, walling and ceiling, using pastellone and terrazzo, marmorino and scialbatura, but also cocciopesto and cotto, seeking not to impose but rather to inherit, in order to complete into a single whole and reclaim the integrity of what has been present for hundreds of years in probably the most representative place in Venice. 

© Alberto Parise
© Alberto Parise

Project gallery

Project location

Address:P.za San Marco, 107, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

