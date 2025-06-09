Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Italy
  5. AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa

AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa

Save
Showroom
Venice, Italy

Tucked discreetly beneath the colonnade of Saint Mark's Square in Venice, Carlo Scarpa's Olivetti Showroom exerts a quiet yet unmistakable presence. Though often overshadowed by the grandeur of nearby landmarks—St. Mark's Basilica, the Clocktower, the Loggetta, and the Procuratie Vecchie—it attracts a particular kind of visitor: those who seek out one of Scarpa's architectural gems hidden in plain sight. Modest in scale but rich in detail, the showroom is meticulously maintained by FAI (Fondo Ambiente Italiano), the National Trust for Italy.

AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailAD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 3 of 22AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Interior PhotographyAD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 5 of 22AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - More Images+ 17

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
Main Stair - Floor Opening and Hollow Beam Detail - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © EBRIMINI via Shutterstock

The story of the Olivetti Showroom begins in 1956, when Scarpa received the prestigious National Olivetti Award for Architecture. The following year, Olivetti—a design-forward manufacturer renowned for its typewriters—commissioned Scarpa to create a showroom in Venice. The aim was not to build a conventional retail space, but to elevate its products through architecture. Completed in 1958, the showroom became less a store than a stage: a carefully orchestrated environment designed to express the elegance and innovation of Olivetti's machines.

Working within the constraints of an existing structure, Scarpa introduced a series of refined spatial interventions. He added new windows and opened up the interior to draw in natural light, cultivating an atmosphere of subtle drama and precision. While preserving the historic envelope, he radically transformed the spatial experience—most notably through a signature staircase and the reconfiguration of the upper level into suspended walkways and balconies. These floating elements preserve the openness of the plan and infuse the dimly lit space with a sense of lightness and fluidity.

Related Article

Architecture Details 101 in Venice: Carlo Scarpa and David Chipperfield in Dialogue Across Time

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 3 of 22
© Orch_chemollo

After a period of decline—during which the space was converted into a souvenir shop and suffered from neglect—the showroom underwent a rigorous restoration in 2011. Returned to its original form, it once again celebrates both Olivetti's legacy and Scarpa's architectural brilliance: a rare and enduring convergence of industrial design and spatial poetry.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 11 of 22
© Orch_chemollo

Today, the first element that captures attention upon entering the Olivetti Showroom is undoubtedly the meticulously crafted and elegantly executed staircase. Seemingly suspended in midair, each tread is uniquely shaped and sized, supported by a series of brass brackets that—deliberately misaligned—respond to the irregular rhythm of the steps themselves. This intentional asymmetry imbues the stair with an organic quality, softening the rigidity of the rectilinear floorplan and bringing a sense of movement and vitality to the space.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
Main Stair - Floor Opening and Hollow Beam Detail - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung
Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 19 of 22
Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung

Situated at the heart of the space, the staircase becomes more than a means of circulation—it is a sculptural centerpiece, a surface for display, a temporary worktable, and even an informal bench. Beyond its aesthetic and functional presence, it also solves a key spatial dilemma: by wrapping around a bulky storage or back-of-house volume that might otherwise divide the showroom awkwardly, the staircase seamlessly integrates this mass into the spatial composition, maintaining a sense of continuity and openness.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 17 of 22
via Flickr User: seier+seier, under license CC BY-NC 2.0

The use of brass and metal detailing extends beyond the stair, appearing throughout the showroom in door hardware, cabinetry pulls, handrails, column seams, and suspension elements. These accents frequently mark moments of transition. At an intimate scale, they bridge between materials—mediating contrast and softening junctions. At a broader scale, they define spatial shifts. For example, each tension rod supporting the elevated walkway is capped with a polished bronze tip, reinforcing the visual impression of suspension. These gleaming points echo the brass stair brackets, together forming a luminous constellation of connections—each a quiet assertion of Scarpa's belief in the expressive power of detail.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 5 of 22
Suspension Rod Details - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung

But perhaps these metal accents serve more than a decorative role. Just as Scarpa restructured the interior to welcome natural light—introducing windows, walkways, and open sightlines—the brass introduces a second order of illumination. It is not a bright or artificial light, but a gentle, reflective shimmer that lends warmth to the dim interior. As the brass ages, it patinates, marking the passage of time and embedding temporal richness into the material palette. In this way, even the smallest details participate in a larger atmospheric composition.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 15 of 22
Rear Door and Details - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung

Scarpa's material precision is especially evident in the central column. At first glance, the vertical post seems to nest within a horizontal beam, evoking the elegance of traditional joinery. Yet on closer inspection, the connection is revealed as a subtle deception: the post is hollow, forming a vertical void that separates the column from the beam it appears to support. The supposed notch is not a structural detail but a sculpted surface treatment—a visual suggestion rather than a load-bearing joint. This theme of misdirection continues at the column's corners, where Scarpa eschews a crisp miter in favor of a lap seam. But even here, the lap is neither mechanical nor clean—it's deliberately rough and irregular, a tactile articulation of cut and edge. Rather than concealing the material joint, Scarpa highlights it, creating a tension between refinement and rawness. It is this interplay—between structure and illusion, precision and imperfection—that defines the spatial language of the showroom.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 20 of 22
Floor Opening and Hollow Beam Detail - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung
Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 14 of 22
Column Lap Joint Detail - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung

Upon departure, one is often compelled to turn back—not out of habit, but because the space leaves a lingering imprint. One final detail draws the eye: the floor. Composed of marble and glass chips embedded in a terrazzo-like matrix, the surface glows softly under ambient light, scattering gentle reflections that animate the space. Seamless at first glance, it reveals joints only at key moments—where it meets walls, traces stair edges, or shifts in tone. These subtle demarcations organize the space without fragmenting it, preserving the openness and continuity that define the showroom's character. Here, as throughout the project, Scarpa's mastery lies in his ability to imbue every joint and transition with meaning—turning construction into composition.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Interior Photography
Floor Transition Details - Floor Opening and Hollow Beam Detail - Stair Details - Olivetti Showroom by Carlo Scarpa. Image © Jonathan Yeung
Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 7 of 22
© Orch_chemollo
Save this picture!
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa - Image 6 of 22
© Orch_chemollo

Related Article

Architecture Details 101 in Venice: Carlo Scarpa and David Chipperfield in Dialogue Across Time

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carlo Scarpa
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomItaly

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomItaly
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa" 09 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/155074/ad-classics-olivetti-showroom-carlos-scarpa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags