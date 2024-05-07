Natural, Artifical, and Collective "Intelligence:" Carlo Ratti Announces Theme and Title for 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Carlo Ratti, the curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition—La Biennale di Venezia, along with Pietrangelo Buttafuocco, The President of La Biennale di Venezia, have revealed highly anticipated details for the upcoming edition. Titled “Intelligence. Natural. Artificial. Collective,” the exhibition will run from May 24th to November 23rd, 2025, in Giardini, the Arsenale, and various landmark locations throughout Venice.

Embracing a spectrum of meanings encapsulated within the word “Intelligens” or “Intelligence,” the theme of the Biennale Architecture 2025 explores many forms intelligence, from modern understandings to broader connotations, focusing on three typologies of it: natural, artificial, and collective.

In the announcement, Ratti emphasized the “interconnectedness” of architecture with diverse disciplines, such as art, engineering, biology, data science, and social sciences, all playing a role in shaping the built environment. With the looming climate crisis as well as architecture’s role in environmental degradation, the exhibition explores “intelligent solutions," experimenting with adaptability and resourcefulness.

The exhibition will search for a path forward, proposing that intelligent solutions to pressing problems can take many forms. It will present a collection of design proposals and many other experiments, exploring a definition of ‘intelligence’ as an ability to adapt to the environment with limited resources, knowledge, or power. Objects, buildings, and urban plans will be arranged along the axis of multiple and widespread intelligence – organized as natural, artificial, collective, and combinations of the three. While some ideas are destined to fail, others may point us toward redemption. --Carlo Ratti, Curator, 2025 Venice Biennale

Serving as a platform for diverse design proposals and experiments under three categories (natural, artificial, and collective intelligence), architects are invited to imagine catalysts for evolutionary processes. By drawing insights from various sciences, architects are also asked to envision a more sustainable future that stems from the different forms of intelligence.

The curator explained that the exhibition’s ethos is further emphasized by four methodology pillars: transdisciplinarity, living lab approach, space for ideas, and a circularity program. According to the live conference, Ratti asked, "Will we be able to reuse everything that is built in the upcoming Biennale?” Ultimately, the four pillars are aimed at fostering collaboration, experimentation, and sustainability.

Standing as one of the most highly anticipated architectural events worldwide, the Venice Biennale is a platform for architects and designers to venture into the unknown and experiment with new ideas, fostering global dialogue and creative exchange. In 2023, La Biennale di Venezia was curated by Lesley Lokko, and was considering “the African continent as the protagonist of the future.” Focused on Africa and its diaspora, the theme encouraged architects globally to understand and piece together the culture of people of African descent.

Carlo Ratti, an acclaimed Italian architect, engineer, and educator, is recognized for his work as the founder and director of the MIT Senseable City Lab. The project acts as an interdisciplinary research group exploring the intersection of urban design and digital technologies. In other similar news, he recently designed “Theatre of Nature,” the project selected as France’s national pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Additionally, his studio, Carlo Ratti Associati, has just revealed its designs for a waterfront green energy park in Trieste, Italy.