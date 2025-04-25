Introducing ArchDaily's First Exhibition: 'New Practices' at Time Space Existence 2025 in Venice

Save this picture! Bread Oven House / Taller General + ERDC arquitectos. Image © JAG Studio

ArchDaily, in collaboration with the European Cultural Center (ECC), is curating its first-ever exhibition as part of the seventh edition of Time Space Existence, the biennial architecture exhibition held alongside the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Running from 10 May to 23 November 2025, this edition invites practitioners to explore the themes of Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse, emphasizing innovative and sustainable approaches to the built environment. ArchDaily's contribution will be presented in a dedicated space at Palazzo Mora, complementing other exhibition venues including Palazzo Bembo, Marinaressa Gardens, and Palazzo Michiel.

Since 2012, Time Space Existence has served as one of the ECC's most expansive and inclusive architectural exhibitions. This year, it foregrounds the urgent need for a circular approach to architecture and construction, recognizing that reducing the industry's ecological footprint is essential to shaping a more harmonious relationship with natural ecosystems. The exhibition also highlights the relevance of indigenous practices that have long embraced sustainability, adaptability, and ecological respect, calling on today's architects, designers, and planners to merge creativity with environmental responsibility.

ArchDaily's Best New Practices initiative has, over four editions, celebrated architects, designers, artists, urban planners, and scholars who are redefining the role of architecture in society. By highlighting emerging voices and experimental approaches, the initiative promotes a broader conversation about how the built environment can respond to global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and urban resilience. This special retrospective features six standout practices, each offering a unique contribution to the theme of "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse". The six practices are Taller General (Ecuador), Estúdio Flume, led by Noelia Monteiro (Brazil), Willow Technologies led by Mae-ling Lokko (Ghana), Studio Zewde (United States), Wiki World (China), and Roofscapes (France), each offering a compelling vision of architecture as a tool for positive change.

Wiki World is a Wuhan-based architectural studio that democratizes architecture by engaging communities, especially children, in the building process. They emphasize hands-on education, sustainability, and cultural preservation, transforming rural areas through participatory design and construction.​ In 2024, Wiki World was selected as part of ArchDaily's New Practices in recognition of its open-source spirit, making architecture more accessible to a wider audience.

Founded in 2017 by Martín Real and Florencia Sobrero, Taller General is an architecture studio based in Quito, Ecuador. The studio emphasizes collective work, material research, and construction as a means of social transformation. Their projects address urban challenges, gender inequalities, and sustainability. Taller General was selected in 2023 in recognition of their collaborative efforts to bring together worlds, opinions, and practices, enriching space designs and enabling results that would be impossible to imagine by themselves.

Studio Zewde is a landscape architecture and urban design practice based in Harlem, New York. Founded by Sara Zewde, the studio merges ecological systems and cultural narratives to create enduring public spaces that inspire belonging, resilience, and civic imagination. Studio Zewde was selected as part of ArchDaily's New Practices for its activism-informed projects, which permeate collective spaces with designs that restore political power and a sense of identity and ownership.

Founded in 2020 at the MITdesignX incubator, Roofscapes is a Paris-based architecture studio led by Tim Cousin, Olivier Faber, and Eytan Levi. It focuses on urban climate adaptation, developing strategies to transform underutilized rooftops into green, accessible spaces that mitigate heat and improve urban life. In 2024, Roofscapes was selected as part of ArchDaily's New Practices for the practical viability of its approach to addressing contemporary urban challenges such as affordability and biodiversity loss.

Founded in 2015 by Noelia Monteiro and Christian Teshirogi, Estúdio Flume is based in São Paulo, Brazil. The studio focuses on designing workspaces for local groups in remote areas of Brazilian territory and developing sustainable construction materials. Noelia Monteiro was selected as part of ArchDaily's Best New Practices in 2020, recognizing her research on constructive solutions to generate public policies from a decolonial perspective.

Founded in 2017 by Ghanaian-Filipino scientist and architect Mae-Ling Lokko, Willow Technologies is a sustainable design and materials technology company based in Accra, Ghana. The practice focuses on the research, development, and promotion of bio-based technologies in the architecture and building industry. It was selected for the 2023 edition of ArchDaily's New Practices for its role in fostering knowledge exchange and research platforms between largely disconnected intersectoral stakeholders.

