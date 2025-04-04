Beyond the Prize: Set in Venice, a New Discussion Forum Explores the Meaningful Impact of Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Ocean Space, Chiesa di San Lorenzo. Image © Enrico Fiorese

A moderated discussion hosted by the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Holcim Foundation Awards, the EUmies Awards, the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize, the OBEL Award, and the Ammodo Architecture Award will take place in Venice during the opening week of the 19th Architecture Biennale. This consortium of six architecture awards, alongside international architects associated with the prizes, will gather on Friday, May 9, 2025, at TBA21–Academy's Ocean Space to discuss the overarching impact of architecture awards and their potential to promote meaningful change. Titled "Beyond the Prize," the event aims to critically reflect on these awards' purpose, trajectory, and potential in the face of contemporary social and environmental challenges.

Architecture prizes have grown steadily since the early 20th century, increasing from fewer than twenty before 1960 to an exponential surge from the 1980s onward. This proliferation invites a moment of critical reflection, an opportunity to question what awards embody and symbolize in today's architectural discourse. According to the organizers of Beyond the Prize, it is essential to uphold ethics and principles such as rigor, critical evaluation, and long-term impact to ensure that architecture prizes remain instruments of meaningful recognition and progress. As no single award can fully capture the complexity and diversity of contemporary architecture, the panel emphasizes that collaboration among awards is key to amplifying their impact and fostering knowledge exchange.

An award is not merely a recognition, but more importantly, the social cultural circulation to encourage dialogue and debate, which is even more pressing during the difficult times. - Xu Tiantian, Founding Principal Architect, DnA_Design and Architecture

The discussion will highlight the responsibility of architecture awards to go beyond mere recognition and serve as catalysts for change. The organizers stress that architecture continues to play a crucial role in addressing pressing global challenges, including conflict, climate change, and societal transformations. In this context, awards not only recognize excellence but also help define new standards and shed light on visionary leadership capable of shaping a more sustainable and resilient built environment. The conversation also aligns with this year's Venice Biennale theme, proposed by Carlo Ratti, which focuses on collective intelligence and the need for a fundamental shift in rethinking architectural practice and production.

While awards are essential for highlighting architectural excellence, it is crucial to discuss their role in shaping discourse, setting standards, and driving innovation in the field. The current global context demands a reassessment of what we value and reward in architectural practice. - Ivan Blasi, Director, EUmies Awards

The "Beyond the Prize" discussion will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Ocean Space in Venice. Organized in collaboration with Ocean Space, a center dedicated to advancing ocean literacy, research, and advocacy through the arts, the event is supported by TBA21–Academy. Moderated by writer, cultural critic, and curator James Taylor-Foster, the forum will feature a 12-person panel, including Farrokh Derakhshani (Aga Khan Award for Architecture), Ivan Blasi (EUmies Awards), Dirk Denison (Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize), Laura Viscovich (Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction), Jesper Eis Eriksen (OBEL Award), Marleen van Driel (Ammodo Architecture Award), Xu Tiantian (DnA_Design and Architecture), Mohsen Mostafavi (Harvard University), Kjetil Thorsen (Snøhetta), Marina Tabassum (Marina Tabassum Architects), Rozana Montiel (Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura), and Andrés Jaque (Office for Political Innovation, Columbia University GSAPP).

As Venice prepares to host a diverse array of architectural events starting in May, the "Beyond the Prize" forum proposes an inaugural gathering of representatives from several leading architecture awards to discuss the current role and future potential of architectural accolades. The forum acknowledges that no single award can fully represent the complexities of contemporary architecture. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the organizers aim to broaden the impact of these awards and encourage a more comprehensive understanding of architecture's contributions to addressing global challenges.