Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium

OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium

Save

OMA/David Gianotten, has won the competition to revitalize the historic Selman Stërmasi Stadium and its surrounding area in central Tirana, Albania. Originally built in 1956, the stadium is now being redesigned to not only expand the existing football grounds but also to foster stronger links between surrounding neighborhoods in Tirana. With the revitalization, the stadium aims to be a key connector between the Blloku and Komune a Parisit neighborhoods.

OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 2 of 19OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 3 of 19OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 4 of 19OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 5 of 19OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - More Images+ 14

The design expands the existing football park into a dynamic, mixed-use development that blends new architecture with generous public spaces. Inspired by Albania's mountainous terrain, the project introduces a layered composition of buildings and landscapes that form a contemporary civic destination.

Save this picture!
OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 5 of 19
Selman Stërmasi Stadium. Image © OMA

Football is a cornerstone of urban culture and national identity across Europe and around the world, and we feel it especially intensely here in Tirana. Our design is meant to accelerate the exciting changes taking place in the city, while fostering closer bonds within and between neighborhoods and communities here. - Architect David Gianotten, OMA Managing Partner

Related Article

Foster + Partners Unveils Design of New Manchester United Stadium in the Reimagined Old Trafford Neighborhood

At the heart of the plan is the refurbished stadium, whose seating capacity will increase from 9,500 to 15,000. A newly designed arena bowl enhances the spectator experience by offering clear sightlines and reducing the distance between stands and the pitch. Framing the stadium are new residential units of various sizes, along with a hotel, office spaces, retail, and food and beverage outlets.

Save this picture!
OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 2 of 19
Selman Stërmasi Stadium. Image © OMA

A triangular plaza at the stadium's entrance will act as a flexible social hub, serving as a fan zone during match days and an active public space throughout the week. The new urban block takes cues from the ancient Stadium of Amantia, an Illyrian structure from the third century BCE known for its stacked stone construction and dramatic mountain setting. Reflecting this heritage, the new buildings are clad in natural stone and arranged to create peaks and terraces, evoking the topography of the original site in a modern context.

Save this picture!
OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium - Image 3 of 19
Selman Stërmasi Stadium. Image © OMA

The winning proposal is a collaboration between OMA, LOLA Landscape Architects, Royal Haskoning DHV, and Petrit Halilaj, with design leadership from David Gianotten and Kees van Casteren.

Other recent projects by OMA include the New Museum expansion set to open in Fall 2025, the exhibition scenography for the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the renovation of the Gallery of the Kings in Museo Egizio, and the renovation of the Perth Concert Hall in Australia in collaboration with Perth-based WITH Architecture Studio.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium" 08 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028888/oma-david-gianotten-wins-competition-to-transform-tiranas-selman-stermasi-stadium> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags