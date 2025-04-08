OMA / David Gianotten Wins Competition to Transform Tirana’s Selman Stërmasi Stadium

OMA/David Gianotten, has won the competition to revitalize the historic Selman Stërmasi Stadium and its surrounding area in central Tirana, Albania. Originally built in 1956, the stadium is now being redesigned to not only expand the existing football grounds but also to foster stronger links between surrounding neighborhoods in Tirana. With the revitalization, the stadium aims to be a key connector between the Blloku and Komune a Parisit neighborhoods.

The design expands the existing football park into a dynamic, mixed-use development that blends new architecture with generous public spaces. Inspired by Albania's mountainous terrain, the project introduces a layered composition of buildings and landscapes that form a contemporary civic destination.

Football is a cornerstone of urban culture and national identity across Europe and around the world, and we feel it especially intensely here in Tirana. Our design is meant to accelerate the exciting changes taking place in the city, while fostering closer bonds within and between neighborhoods and communities here. - Architect David Gianotten, OMA Managing Partner

At the heart of the plan is the refurbished stadium, whose seating capacity will increase from 9,500 to 15,000. A newly designed arena bowl enhances the spectator experience by offering clear sightlines and reducing the distance between stands and the pitch. Framing the stadium are new residential units of various sizes, along with a hotel, office spaces, retail, and food and beverage outlets.

A triangular plaza at the stadium's entrance will act as a flexible social hub, serving as a fan zone during match days and an active public space throughout the week. The new urban block takes cues from the ancient Stadium of Amantia, an Illyrian structure from the third century BCE known for its stacked stone construction and dramatic mountain setting. Reflecting this heritage, the new buildings are clad in natural stone and arranged to create peaks and terraces, evoking the topography of the original site in a modern context.

The winning proposal is a collaboration between OMA, LOLA Landscape Architects, Royal Haskoning DHV, and Petrit Halilaj, with design leadership from David Gianotten and Kees van Casteren.

Other recent projects by OMA include the New Museum expansion set to open in Fall 2025, the exhibition scenography for the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the renovation of the Gallery of the Kings in Museo Egizio, and the renovation of the Perth Concert Hall in Australia in collaboration with Perth-based WITH Architecture Studio.