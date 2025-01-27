Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 Opens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! View of the AlMidhallah exhibition component, the outdoor exhibition spaces, at the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025. Image © Marco Cappelletti

The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale, titled And All That Is In Between, has officially opened in Jeddah. Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the Biennale takes place at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, a site that holds profound significance for millions of Muslim pilgrims traveling for Hajj and Umrah. The exhibition scenography is designed by the international architecture firm OMA, enhancing the experience with a thoughtful spatial narrative. The exhibition, which runs until May 25, 2025, explores how faith is experienced, expressed, and celebrated through feeling, thinking, and making.

With over 30 international institutions participating, the Biennale presents a global perspective on Islamic arts. Contributions from institutions in Denmark, Egypt, France, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Mali, Oman, Palestine, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vatican City highlight the diversity of Islamic artistic traditions. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to view historical artifacts from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, offering insight into the region's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Led by Artistic Directors Julian Raby, Amin Jaffer, and Abdul Rahman Azzam, alongside Saudi artist Muhannad Shono as Curator of Contemporary Art, the Biennale presents over 500 objects and artworks across five exhibition halls and expansive outdoor spaces. A highlight of this year's edition is the first-ever public display of the complete Kiswah, the cloth that adorned the Holy Kaaba in the previous year, providing an intimate encounter with a sacred artifact.

The exhibition features 29 newly commissioned works from over 30 artists from Saudi Arabia and beyond. These commissions engage in dialogue with the historical objects on display, bridging past and present through artistic interpretation. Notable international institutions lending works to the exhibition include the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, among others.

The Islamic Arts Biennale consists of seven unique components: AlBidayah ("The Beginning"), AlMadar ("The Orbit"), AlMuqtani ("Homage"), AlMidhallah ("The Canopy"), AlMukarramah ("The Honored"), AlMunawwarah ("The Illuminated"), and AlMusalla. It is spread through indoor galleries and outdoor areas, across 100,000 square meters of dedicated exhibition space.

A significant addition to this year's Biennale is the AlMusalla Prize-winning structure, designed by EAST Architecture Studio in collaboration with artist Rayyane Tabet and engineers AKT II. Inspired by traditional weaving techniques, the prayer space is constructed using sustainable materials derived from local date palm trees, reflecting an emphasis on ecological sensitivity and cultural continuity.

In addition to the exhibition, the Biennale offers a comprehensive public program featuring talks, workshops, and symposia. Initiatives such as Biennale After School and Biennale After Work aim to engage diverse audiences, providing opportunities for hands-on artistic exploration and learning. Weekly events, including Culinary Thursdays and Cinema Nights, further enrich the visitor experience.

With its expanded scale and diverse programming, the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale solidifies its position as a leading platform for Islamic arts, fostering dialogue, collaboration, and a deeper understanding of Islamic heritage and contemporary artistic practices. The Biennale's emphasis on inclusivity and engagement makes it a significant cultural event within the broader context of Saudi Arabia's evolving cultural landscape.

In other similar news, the inaugural Copenhagen Architecture Biennial, set to take place from September 18 to October 19, 2025, has announced its first curatorial theme, "Slow Down." In Turkey, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has appointed Christine Tohmé as the curator for the 18th Istanbul Biennial, which will take place in three phases over three years from 2025 to 2027. Finally, the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) has announced its sixth edition, marking the tenth anniversary of the renowned event, to take place from September 12, 2025, to February 28, 2026.