EAST Architecture Studio Wins Inaugural AlMusalla Prize for Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 in Saudi Arabia

The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has announced Lebanon-based EAST Architecture Studio, in collaboration with artist Rayyane Tabet and engineering firm AKT II, as the winners of the inaugural AlMusalla Prize, a significant new architectural competition launched as part of the Islamic Arts Biennale. Their winning design, a modular structure inspired by regional weaving traditions, uses sustainable materials derived from local date palm waste, including palm fronds and fibers. After the four-month Biennale, the Musalla will be dismantled and reassembled at a new location.

The AlMusalla Prize was designed to encourage innovative architectural responses for a musalla—an adaptable space for prayer and reflection that welcomes both Muslim and non-Muslim visitors. The competition, which is part of the Islamic Arts Biennale, took place at the Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The winning team will also receive a monetary prize, with the musalla set to open alongside the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale on January 25, 2025.

The jury praised the winning team's design for its nuanced integration of craftsmanship and spirituality, with an emphasis on sustainability. The design reimagines traditional weaving techniques, constructing a pavilion primarily from waste materials sourced from local date palm trees. The structure, which evokes the image of a loom, represents a revitalization of Jeddah's vernacular architecture, particularly drawing inspiration from the historic AlBalad district. The modular nature of the design ensures that it can be easily assembled, disassembled, and transported to other locations in Jeddah and beyond.

EAST Architecture Studio, based in Lebanon and the UAE, artist Rayyane Tabet from Beirut and San Francisco, and UK-based AKT II were selected from a shortlist that included esteemed architects AAU Anastas (Palestine), Sahel AlHiyari (Jordan), Dabbagh Architects (Saudi Arabia), and Asif Khan (United Kingdom). Jury members for the competition included Prince Nawaf Bin Ayyaf (jury chair), Farrokh Derakhshani, Lina Ghotmeh, Azra Akšamija, and Ali Malkawi.

Reflecting the competition's emphasis on sustainability, the use of local materials, particularly palm waste, highlights the potential for alternative construction methods. The Musalla's open courtyard and prayer spaces are crafted to evoke a sense of togetherness, which is central to the concept of prayer in Islam. The interior features textiles treated with natural dyes and designed to convey the subtle beauty of woven fabrics.

The team's demonstrated knowledge of architectural heritage, combined with their forward-thinking approach to creating a versatile space, truly embodies the goals of this competition. The result is a revolutionary prototype that utilizes unique construction materials and methods, which will hopefully serve as a blueprint for an incredibly sustainable future of regional architecture that is deeply rooted in local traditions. -- Prince Nawaf Bin Ayyaf, jury chair of the AlMusalla Prize

The concept behind the competition was first unveiled earlier this year, with architects asked to form interdisciplinary teams comprising an artist and an engineer to design a flexible, sustainable Musalla. The competition sought designs that could accommodate a 150-square-meter space and meet the specific requirements for prayer, with the ability to be easily disassembled and reassembled. The shortlist was selected based on criteria such as knowledge of Islamic art and architecture, team diversity, and previous architectural projects.

The musalla will remain operational for the duration of the Islamic Arts Biennale before being moved to a new location, where it will continue to serve as a community and prayer space. The project represents a bridge between art and spirituality, inviting audiences to reflect on the interplay of architecture, faith, and culture in Muslim societies, both past and present.

In similar news, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation has announced the theme for the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale: And all that is in between. Running from January 25 to May 25, 2025, at Jeddah's Western Hajj Terminal, the second edition will explore how faith is experienced, expressed, and celebrated through feeling, thinking, and making. In Diriyah, considered the birthplace of the Saudi state, the architectural landscape is rapidly evolving, drawing from its historical significance while embracing modern innovation. Most recently, HKS Architects have revealed the design for a new multisport arena in Diriyah. Similarly, Snøhetta has revealed the design of a new opera house to be added to the historic area of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia.