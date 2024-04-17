Shaping the Future of Islamic Architecture: Diriyah Biennale Foundation Unveils AlMusalla Prize

Save this picture! © Marco Cappelletti, courtesy Diriyah Biennale Foundation

The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has just unveiled the competition details for the AlMusalla Prize, along with the shortlisted architecture studios and the jury. An addition to the Islamic Arts Biennale, this international architecture competition focuses on designing a musalla, a flexible space for prayer and reflection accessible to people of all faiths. Situated in the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the musalla will be an integral part of the Biennale’s upcoming edition. The winner of the competition will be announced later this year, and the opening of the musalla will be held on January 25th, 2025.

Among the selected architects are AAU Anastas for Palestine, Sahel AlHiyari from Jordan, EAST Architecture Studio representing Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, Dabbagh Architects from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Asif Khan from the United Kingdom. The shortlisting processes evaluated factors including past projects, team diversity, and Islamic art and architecture knowledge.

The envisioned musalla will serve as a modular space for prayer, welcoming both Muslim and non-Muslim visitors throughout the Biennale’s duration. When disassembled, it will be relocated and rebuilt with a future destination and purpose for the structure. Designs are required to meet prayer requirements, cover at least 50 square meters, and employ sustainable construction methods. Additionally, the competition winner is set to receive a $100,000 prize.

Creating spaces that invite reflection and contemplation is intimately connected with our purpose as a foundation: to craft perspectives. We are thrilled to announce the AlMusalla Prize as part of the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale, and to engage with contestants whose body of knowledge includes translating our purpose into a space of prayer, open to all. --Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation

The jury includes esteemed figures in architectural history, practice, and sustainability, including Prince Nawaf Bin Ayyaf, Farrokh Derakhshani, Lina Ghotmeh, Azra Aksamija, and Ali Malkawi. Their shared expertise will ensure a comprehensive evaluation process focused on advancing musalla architecture while honoring Islamic traditions.

In other similar news, Design Doha 2024 debuted its inaugural edition in Qatar last month. AAU Anastas, one of the Diriyah shortlisted studios, showcased “Stone Matters, Tiamat.” The installation explored the history of stone architecture in order to expand the possibilities of stone building in the future. Representing Jordan, Sahel AlHiyari also showcased his work “Terracotta Columns” at Design Doha, investigating sustainable materials, craftsmanship, technology, and construction. Dabbagh Architects, another shortlisted studio, recently participated in the Sharjah Architecture Triennial’s second edition, “Earth to Earth.” Her project explores the profound relationship between place and culture through the use of material.