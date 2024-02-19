"Architecture that Responds to the Memory of a Place": In Conversation with Sumaya Dabbagh

Sumaya Dabbagh, the founder of Dabbagh Architects, based in the UAE, stands at the forefront of architectural innovation with a focus on identity and connection to place. Her recent participation in the Sharjah Architecture Triennial’s second edition “Earth to Earth" is a showcase of cumulative ideas that Dabbagh Architects has been fostering through their projects. Onsite in Sharjah, ArchDaily had the chance to speak to the architect about her exploration at the Triennial, as well as her broader architecture practice and its impact on the Global South.

By mirroring the spirit of the site itself, the intervention “Earth to Earth” explores the profound relationship between place and culture through the use of materials. The display is made up entirely of mud brick and compressed palm fronds that were found around the site’s area. As a native of Saudi Arabia, the architect aims to re-engage with the land’s heritage, rooted in the land, the sea, and the desert. Furthermore, she emphasizes how the rapid development of the Gulf region is causing a disconnect from the locals’ identity and memories.

Dabbagh’s perspective aims to revive this relationship, highlighting the relevance of designs that are actively responsive to the memory and people of a place. She sees architecture as a vessel for recalling and reestablishing a connection with one’s identity, culture, and history, a fundamental underlying theme of “Earth to Earth.”

Made out of mud brick, “Earth to Earth” explores materiality and memory. The material’s ability to inherently dissolve and reform symbolizes a cyclical process, echoing the generational memory embedded within it. Similarly, the incorporation of palm fronds is symbolic of livelihood and prosperity. The design features curved walls, creating semi-enclosed spaces that invite visitors to engage with the dualities represented within the structure. Furthermore, the intervention aims to spark reflection on the space between memory and imagination and connection to the Earth.

This year, the Sharjah Triennial was curated by Tosin Oshinowo, with an overarching theme focusing on “The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability.” Dabbagh’s intervention stems from the cyclical nature of existence, inviting visitors to consider their innate relationship with the earth and consider how architecture can enhance this bond. The architect describes how her engagement with the Sharjah Triennial has provided a platform for her exploration, ultimately condensing her intervention into a pure and impactful experience.

Beyond her involvement in the Triennial, Dabbagh Architects has been actively involved in major cultural projects throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). She has designed mosques, including the Gargash Mosque, and worked with Saudi Arabia's Royal Commission of AlUla to revitalize the AlUla old town. Though she was among the first female architects and practice heads, Dabbagh recognizes that there aren't many women in the architectural field, especially in the Gulf. In the interview, she advocates for more support and flexibility within the industry to foster diverse perspectives and design cities for the users.

Onsite in Sharjah, the ArchDaily team also had the chance to sit down with the curator of the Triennial, Tosin Oshinowo, and discuss her curatorial view.