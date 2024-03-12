Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Qatar
  5. Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS

Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS

Save
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS

Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 2 of 28Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 3 of 28Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Interior PhotographyTiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 5 of 28Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temporary Installations
Doha, Qatar
  • Architects: AAU ANASTAS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edmund Sumner
  • Lead Architects: Elias & Yousef Anastas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Building upon Stone Matters, Tiamat is the latest of its experimental iterations for contemporary architecture. Above all, Stone Maters looks with hindsight at the history of stone architecture in order to better expand the possibilities of building with stone today. It relies as much on paradigmatic theories set in the 1960s, in the 17th century, or in prehistory. The understanding of stone architecture is peculiar in the sense that the material calls for an intuitive architecture: its history is not linear, and, in some cases, theories may have followed and/or contradicted already grounded and established practices of architecture.

Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Interior Photography
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 26 of 28
Principal Moment Lines
Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 3 of 28
© Edmund Sumner

It is within that vast context, linking techniques, history, and know-how, that Stone Matters presents Tiamat, its latest iteration. The structure brings together intrinsic geometrical properties of surfaces inspired by ridges of sand dunes, ribbed structures, and vaulted systems. It attempts to position itself at the intersection of different realms with the aim of opening up new families of possible structures made out of stone.

Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 13 of 28
© Edmund Sumner

The structure presented is a unique architectural space with specific proportions that relate to a cavity where architectural atmospheres are proper to stone construction in terms of light, sound reverberations, climate control, and textures. However, the system presented looks more widely at combining techniques, forms, and theoretical and/or natural principles to suggest new ways of using stone in contemporary architecture.

Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Table
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 20 of 28
Concept

It leans on the historical background it stems from to better anchor and desacralize its contemporary formalization. Tiamat is a creature in the making that morphs Gothic architecture, the desert sand formations, and stereotomy to transform into a powerful organism setting new standards for contemporary architecture.

Save this picture!
Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS - Image 10 of 28
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Doha, Qatar

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AAU ANASTAS
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsQatar

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsQatar
Cite: "Tiamat Installation / AAU ANASTAS" 12 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014432/tiamat-installation-aau-anastas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags