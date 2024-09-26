Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 Announces Theme: Exploring Faith Through Art and Culture

The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has revealed the theme and title for the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale: And all that is in between. Scheduled from January 25 to May 25, 2025, at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, this second edition will explore how faith is experienced, expressed, and celebrated through the acts of feeling, thinking, and making.

With participation from over 30 institutions worldwide—including Denmark, Egypt, France, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Mali, Oman, Palestine, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vatican City—the Biennale promises a vibrant cultural dialogue. These institutions will contribute historical artifacts and Islamic art treasures, with notable contributions from major museums such as the Louvre in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The 2023 Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. Image Courtesy of Diriyah Biennale Foundation
The 2023 Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. Image Courtesy of Diriyah Biennale Foundation

More than 20 contemporary artists from Saudi Arabia and the international community will present newly commissioned works, exploring the intersection of Islamic tradition and modern artistic expression. The Biennale will juxtapose contemporary art with historical objects, offering a platform to explore the majesty of creation, as referenced in the Quranic verse from which the Biennale's title is derived: "And God created the Heavens and the Earth and all that is in between."

The 2025 Biennale will be set across five exhibition halls and outdoor spaces, featuring over 500 objects that invite reflection on how art, culture, and nature have been used to comprehend the divine. This edition will introduce new thematic components like AlMathala, an outdoor installation space reimagining the traditional Islamic garden, and AlMusalla, an architectural competition for the design of a prayer space under the iconic canopy of the Western Hajj Terminal.

The 2023 Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. Image Courtesy of Diriyah Biennale Foundation

The Biennale offers visitors the opportunity to view sacred objects from the holy cities, while engaging with modern interpretations of faith and spirituality. By presenting a wide array of historical and contemporary works, the Islamic Arts Biennale continues to serve as a key platform for Islamic arts globally, fostering dialogue and a deeper understanding of its cultural and spiritual significance across time and geography.

The 2023 Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. Image Courtesy of Diriyah Biennale Foundation

In other similar news, In Timișoara, Romania, the Beta Architecture Biennial opened to the public on September 13, under the curatorial direction of Oana Stănescu. Additionally, Manifesta 15 Barcelona Metropolitana introduces a decentralized biennial, empowering citizens through art and dialogue to catalyze socio-ecological transformation across Catalonia. Finally, Carlo Ratti, curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia has unveiled the upcoming edition titled "Intelligens," set to run from May 24 to November 23, 2025, across Venice.

Top #Tags