Reimagining the Role of Culture: Manifesta Announces 15th Biennial in Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Courtesy of Manifesta 15 Barcelona Metropolitana | Photo by Helena Roig | The Three Chimneys

Manifesta 15 Barcelona Metropolitana has unveiled a decentralized biennial event spanning across the landscape of Barcelona. Taking place from September 8th to November 24th, this edition of Manifesta, the European Nomadic Biennial, introduces a regionalized strategy. Famous for its avant-garde exploration of global challenges through cultural lenses, the approach aims to empower citizens in catalyzing a socio-ecological transformation across Catalonia. The event aims to reimagine the role of culture in societal transformation through art, dialogue, and collective action.

Manifesta 15 adopts a decentralized format in its geographical scope as well as its curatorial and thematic focus. Stretching across 12 cities in the Catalan region, engaging with a mix of artists, the participants work around ecological and socio-historical explorations and have been tasked with developing site-specific projects that respond to the biennial’s overarching themes. At large, the themes encourage a deep dive into local archives and narratives, promoting a collecting re-examination of how local histories, colonial legacies, and climate injustices are intricately connected.

The 78-day program is structured around three thematic sections: Balancing Conflicts, Cure and Care, and Imaging Futures, each represented in different locations within the metropolis. This year, Manifesta 15 introduces “Focus Weeks” and a “Mobile Structure,” designed to spotlight each city and foster a deeper connection between the 12 participating locations.

The artistic team, led by Hedwig Fijen, is hosting a diverse program across 16 venues, aiming to platform regional voices and perspectives. Additionally, the biennial seeks to promote critical dialogues on systemic injustices, hoping to promote empathy, solidarity, and collection action towards envisioning a more equitable future.

Significant to this edition is the archival project housed at the Gustavo Gili, which showcases stories and educational practices pivotal to the region’s history. This project, alongside contributions from renowned researchers and curators, hopes to challenge existing narratives and offer new perspectives on cultural and social development post-Spanish Civil War and Franco’s regime.

In November, at the close of the Biennial, Manifesta 15 will present a new “Magna Carta” for the metropolitan region. This vision aspires to document and publicize the best practices for nurturing a decentralized cultural ecosystem, setting a precedent for future socio-cultural and ecological initiatives.

