Populous Unveils the King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, the Largest Venue to Host FIFA 2034 World Cup

Save this picture! King Salman International Stadium – Nighttime Elevation. Image © Populous

Populous has unveiled the design for the King Salman Stadium and Masterplan, set to become the largest-capacity stadium in Saudi Arabia and the primary headquarters for the Saudi Arabia national football team. Developed with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sports, the stadium is located in northern Riyadh, adjacent to King Abdulaziz Park. Scheduled for completion in late 2029, the venue is also announced as one of the primary locations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, whose bid includes the construction of 11 new stadiums and the refurbishment of 4 existing ones.

The design of the stadium takes inspiration from the local topography, following the symbolic concept of each new venue within the masterplan imagined as a seed that germinates, cracking the ground to reveal an emerging location embedded in its natural context. The main stadium features a gross seating capacity of more than 92,000, set to become the largest sports venue in the country. It also includes a Royal Box, hospitality skyboxes and lounges, 300 VVIP seats, and 2,200 VIP seats.

The King Salman Stadium Masterplan organizes the larger area surrounding the stadium, ensuring comfortable access and accommodating various events and daily activities year-round. It features an athletics stadium, training facilities, and a community sports park to promote grassroots participation. Additional amenities include an aquatics center and multipurpose sports halls. An indoor sports hall and a community sports park are also included, linking the development to King Abdulaziz Park.

The King Salman Stadium features a compact seating bowl designed for an optimized spectator experience, accommodating over 92,000 for pitch sports and various entertainment events while meeting international football standards. The west stand offers seating for Royals, VVIPs, and VIPs, with hospitality options also in the east stand and skyboxes surrounding the bowl. General admission is in the upper and lower tiers. The concourse is designed for efficient circulation and accessibility.

Beyond creating advanced sports facilities, the development aims to unite athleticism and the environment, inspiring all who engage with it. To achieve this, the design teams have drawn direct inspiration from nature's patterns and elements. The design philosophy reflects a commitment to cutting-edge infrastructure while paying tribute to the intrinsic connection between sustainable development, human activity, and the natural world. - Shireen Hamdan, General Manager of Populous KSA

In preparation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build 11 new stadiums across the country, in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and the yet-unbuilt Neom. Populous has been tapped for the design of several of these venues, including the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a new venue planned for Qiddiya City fitted with expansive technology features, and the Aramco Stadium, set to also host the upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup.