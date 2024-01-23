Populous Unveils Design for Technology-Embedded Multi-Use Stadium in Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium - Exterior. Image © Populous

Populous, along with the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company, has unveiled the design for the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, a new multi-use venue to contribute to the offerings of Qiddiya City, a new district dedicated to sports and entertainment near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Located atop the 200m-high Tuwaiq cliff, the stadium, featuring a vast array of integrated technologies and innovative systems, is anticipated to host some of the country’s biggest sports, entertainment, and cultural events.

The design employs unique technological features to create an immersive experience for visitors. A retractable roof, pitch, and LED wall allow for the space to transform into different ‘event modes’ in a matter of hours. The LED wall can also be used to broadcast live events, high-definition films, and laser shows, while also allowing views of Qiddiya City when deactivated.

The 45-000 seat multi-functional stadium can host several spectacles in a single day, including football, boxing, esports, concerts, and theatre performances. Technology features such as HoloBox will also provide fans with access to live data and virtual interactions with celebrities. The venue is also compliant with FIFA requirements for club and international competition, as it is planned to serve as the home ground of Saudi Pro League football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The stadium is also one of the proposed venues for the Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid.

The stadium is planned to become one of the central venues of Qiddiya City’s urban entertainment district. Connected to the city fabric through a variety of transportation options including park ’n ride and drop-off zones, the venue is also in close proximity to one of the district‘s large-scale shopping, dining, and entertainment areas, which also offers accommodation options.

The stadium exterior is formed by a collection of modular cubes that act as an extension of the Tuwaiq cliff, framed by portals that glimpse into the future of the city. The stadium spans the height of the cliff to connect the upper plateau and the Gaming & Esports district, to the lower plateau and theme parks below. - Rhys Courtney, Senior Principal and Project lead for the stadium

Also planned for the entertainment and tourism megaproject Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, Populous has recently unveiled the design for a new Esports Arena. Comprised of six tapered volumes clad in neon lights, the 5,155-seat multifunctional venue is planned to become the first development to be built in Qiddiya City. The internationally recognized architecture office has also released images of the new Indy Eleven Stadium in Indianapolis, United States, as well as for a new multi-use, climate-neutral event arena in Munich, Germany.