Populous Unveils Plans for Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Redevelopment in Como, Italy

Save this picture! Image shows potential concept designs for the redevelopment of the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, home of Como 1907. Image © Populous

International architectural firm Populous has announced the initial phase of the redevelopment of Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, in collaboration with Como 1907 and the Municipality of Como in Italy. The project aims to modernize the historic stadium while maintaining its role as a central hub for the community. The process begins with the submission of the Document of Feasibility of Project Alternatives (DOCFAP), a key step in evaluating potential design approaches. The approval process is expected to conclude by May 2026, marking the completion of the project's first stage.

Following the approval phase, construction will be carried out in two stages. The first phase is scheduled to begin in October 2027, with the second phase set for August 2028. The redevelopment plans seek to balance modern infrastructure with the preservation of the stadium's historical and cultural significance. The new design will prioritize accessibility, ensuring the venue remains a space for the entire community while also serving as the home of Como 1907.

During the announcement, conceptual renderings of the proposed redevelopment were presented to the public. These images were described as preliminary, intended to illustrate potential design directions rather than final plans. The final architectural designs will be revealed after the completion of the feasibility phase, once feedback from stakeholders and the community has been thoroughly considered.

The redevelopment of Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia is envisioned as more than just a football-centric project. The plan includes creating a multi-purpose venue capable of hosting various events, making it a year-round destination for residents and visitors alike. The project also reflects broader efforts to enhance the city's infrastructure while preserving key historical landmarks.

Throughout the process, Populous, Como 1907, and the Municipality of Como have committed to maintaining ongoing dialogue with fans, residents, and community stakeholders. This engagement is intended to ensure the project aligns with the needs and expectations of the local population. The stadium, which has long been a symbol of community pride in Como, is set to undergo a transformation designed to meet contemporary standards while respecting its historical roots.

In other similar news, Populous has recently revealed designs for Wrexham AFC's new Kop Stand, featuring a signature brickwork pattern inspired by the town's industrial heritage. Additionally, the firm has unveiled plans for the King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, which will serve as the largest venue for the FIFA 2034 World Cup. Meanwhile, in Morocco, Populous, in collaboration with Oualalou + Choi, is set to design the world's largest football stadium, with a capacity of 115,000 spectators, marking a significant milestone in global sports architecture.