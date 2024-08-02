Saudi Arabia Presents Full List of Stadiums for FIFA 2034 World Cup

Save this picture! Aramco Stadium / Foster + Partners (Al Khobar). Image Courtesy of FIFA / Saudi Arabia 2024 Bid

Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The country plans to build 11 new stadiums to support the bid and to refurbish four of its existing venues. The proposed host cities include Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and the yet-unbuilt Neom, a 170-kilometer-long linear city proposed to be built on the Red Sea coast. Additionally, the plan involves 134 training sites across the country, with 73 newly built facilities.

FIFA has released the official Saudi Arabia Bid Book, outlining the vision and strategy for hosting the global event, as well as the 15 stadiums set to host the games. As the only bidder for the World Cup, Saudi Arabia is expected to be officially confirmed as the host of the 2034 event in December by FIFA.

+ 41

Read on to discover the 15 stadiums planned to host the games during the FIFA 2034 World Cup.

King Salman International Stadium / Populous (Riyadh)

Populous has won the competition to design King Salman International Stadium, set to be Saudi Arabia's largest with a 92,000-seat capacity. Its architecture is adapted to the local topography and climate, designed to provide shading and natural ventilation. Located near Riyadh, the stadium is planned to open in 2029 and become Saudi Arabia’s national stadium. During the World Cup, it will host the opening and the World Cup Final.

King Fahd Sports City Stadium / Ian Fraser, John Roberts, Michael K.C. Cheah, and Partners (Riyadh)

The stadium, with its recognizable tensile roof structure inspired by traditional tens, is home to the Saudi national football team. Originally designed by Ian Fraser, John Roberts, Michael K.C. Cheah, and Partners to host 58,000 spectators, the existing stadium is currently undergoing extensive renovation led by Schiattarella Associati. By 2026, the stadium located in Riyadh is expected to reopen with its capacity increased to 70,200 seats.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium will be a new 46,979-capacity venue featuring a three-sided design for views of the Tuwaiq cliffs. Utilizing iridescent and LED glass screens and metallic finishes, it is designed to create an immersive experience for visitors. Located in Qiddiya, southwest of Riyadh, it will anchor a new sports hub, Qiddiya City. Post-2034 World Cup, it will serve as a versatile venue for sports, concerts, and esports, while also housing an Olympic Museum. The structure is planned to be completed in 2029.

New Murabba Stadium / unknown architect (Riyadh)

The New Murabba Stadium, seating over 46,010, features a design inspired by the bark of native acacia trees. Located in northwest Riyadh, the new venue is planned to open in 2032. After the World Cup, it will be adapted for concerts, gaming, and outdoor dining.

ROSHN Stadium / unknown architect (Riyadh)

The ROSHN Stadium will be a new stadium designed to welcome up to 46,000 spectators. It features a saddle-shaped seating bowl for shading and ventilation, a parabolic geometry for acoustic amplification, and a crystal-like structure that glows at night. The new venue, located in south-west Riyadh is planned to begin construction in 2028 and open to the public in 2032.

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium / unknown architect (Riyadh)

Inspired by Salmani architecture, the new venue is set to feature locally sourced materials and energy-efficient systems. Seating 46,865 spectators, it will be part of a wider park master plan, in close proximity to metro lines and bus networks connecting it with larger Riyadh. The stadium is currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2027.

South Riyadh Stadium / unknown architect (Riyadh)

The stadium is designed to incorporate a variety of strategies to adapt it to the local environment and climate. Located in southwest Riyadh, it will connect to the Green Riyadh Project and serve as a major venue for sports and community events post-2034 World Cup. The new venue is planned to begin construction in 2029 and open to the public in 2032.

King Saud University Stadium / Michael KC Cheah (Riyadh)

The 25,000-seat stadium is one of two current venues set to temporarily expand their capacity for the World Cup, increasing its seat number to 46,000 for the tournament. After the event, it will revert to accommodating 33,000 spectators, serving university teams and community events. The refurbishment project will start in 2030 and end in 2032. Executed by Hashem Contracting Company, the stadium's design is by Michael KC Cheah and Steph.

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium / Arup (Jeddah)

The existing King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, seating over 57,000, features distinctive geometric architecture and serves as a key venue for major football events. Planned refurbishments by 2032 will update the stadium to meet FIFA standards and integrate new technologies. It will continue to host the Saudi national team and international events, supported by extensive sports and community facilities.

Qiddiya Coast Stadium / unknown architect (Jeddah)

Located on the Red Sea in Jeddah, it will serve as a dynamic, multi-purpose venue post-2034 World Cup, seating over 46,000 people. Adaptable for sports, esports, concerts, and conferences, the new venue is set to start construction in 2029 and be completed by 2032.

Jeddah Central Development Stadium / gmp Architecten and Khatib & Alami (Jeddah)

The stadium features over 45,000 seats and combines traditional Al Balad architectural elements with modern technology. It features three tiers, a semi-translucent roof, a retractable inner roof, and a 360° LED screen. Located in Jeddah’s Al Andalus area, it will be surrounded by four integrated villages offering diverse amenities. Post-2034 World Cup, it will serve professional football games, and host various events including conferences and concerts. In 2022, a contract was signed with gmp Architekten and Khatib & Alami for the design of the stadium, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by 2027.

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium / unknown architect (Jeddah)

The stadium seating over 45,000, will feature an organic design inspired by Red Sea coral reefs. According to the official bid text. It will serve as a multifunctional hub with hotels, mixed-use spaces, and a sports clinic. Post-2034 World Cup, the stadium will host football, concerts, and exhibitions, while the precinct will offer expansive green areas and community spaces for residents.

Aramco Stadium / Foster + Partners (Al Khobar)

Currently under construction, the is a new facility set to host up to 46,000 spectators. Located in the north of Al Khobar, close to the Corniche, the stadium is set to end construction in 2026. Foster + Partners has been announced as project consultant for the project.

King Khalid University Stadium / unknown architect (Abha)

King Khalid University Stadium, currently seating 22,000, will expand to over 45,000 for the 2034 World Cup. The refurbishment includes a new west stand and modernized infrastructure while preserving its historical significance. Located southeast of Abha City, the venue will feature upgraded amenities and maintain access to nearby sports facilities and the Dalaghan Park nature reserve. Post-World Cup, it will host a professional football club and support community events.

NEOM Stadium / unknown architect (NEOM)

With a pitch at 350 meters above ground, the NEOM stadium is set to be integrated in the planned 170-kilometer-long linear city also known as The Line. Seating over 46,000, the stadium would anchor a sports-focused neighborhood in The Line. After the World Cup, it will host professional football and major events for the city. Construction is scheduled to start in 2027 and be completed in 2032.