Populous and Oualalou + Choi Reveals World's Largest Football Stadium in Morocco

Save this picture! Courtesy of Oualalou + Choi | Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco

Populous and Oualalou + Choi have just released the design for the of Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco. Set to be the largest football stadium globally, the stadium boasts a capacity of 115,000 people. Drawing inspiration from Morcco’s traditional ‘moussem,’ a type of social gathering, the design features a grand, tent-like roof that integrates dramatically into its forested surroundings.

The roof is a standout feature of the design, constructed from a unique aluminum lattice. The structure is supported by 32 stairways that form monumental gateways leading to elevated gardens, situated 28 meters above ground. These gardens offer a distinctive spatial experience, creating a green environment beneath the translucent roof. The design also incorporates botanical gardens at ground level, further enhancing the stadium's connection to nature.

The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions. It is rooted in ancient and primordial figures: the Moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco. Its a generous space, open to the world and respectful to the Nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca is the embodiment of the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality. — Tarik Oualalou, Design Principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi.

The stadium's main seating area is structured with three steep tiers at each end, accommodating 29,500 spectators per end. This arrangement aims to create an engaging and energetic atmosphere. In addition to these general admission areas, the stadium includes five levels of hospitality along each side of the pitch, providing seating for 12,000 VVIP, VIP, and hospitality guests, as well as a Royal box.

The Grand Stade Hassan II is designed to meet FIFA standards, making it a potential venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, with Morocco designated as a joint host along with Spain and Portugal. Additionally, the stadium will serve as the home ground for two local football clubs. Preparation for construction is underway on a 100-hectare site in El Mansouria, Benslimane Province, 38 km north of Casablanca, following public financing approval in October 2023.

Stadium designs aim to optimize spectator experience and functionality, often becoming iconic landmarks that integrate into and enhance the urban fabric of a city, particularly for major global events. Sports-focused architecture office Populous has recently revealed various projects and stadium designs. In Saudi Arabia, the studio has recently been confirmed as the lead designer of the Aramco Stadium, one of the main locations to host the upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, Populous has just released images for Italian football club A.S. Roma’s new home stadium.