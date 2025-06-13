Populous Reveals Designs for Shah Alam Sports Complex Redevelopment in Malaysia

Save this picture! Shah Alam Sports Complex Render. Image Courtesy of Populous

Populous, in collaboration with Malaysian practice HIJJAS Architects + Planners, has released the design for the new Shah Alam Sports Complex in Selangor, Malaysia. Anchoring the Kompleks Sukan Shah Alam (KSSA) masterplan, the stadium sits at the heart of a 188-acre redevelopment led by Populous that aims to transform the site into a major public and civic destination. Originally opened over 25 years ago, the existing Shah Alam Stadium has been a significant venue in the country's sporting history. The new proposal retains the original stadium's silhouette while introducing contemporary architectural and technical upgrades to support current and future needs. Redevelopment works, including the demolition of the aging structure, are planned over 48 months, with completion targeted for 2029.

With the existing Shah Alam Stadium reaching the end of its lifecycle, the redevelopment introduces a new stadium that retains the original silhouette while integrating modern design and technical upgrades. The seating capacity exceeds 45,000, and the stadium aims to meet FIFA standards. A fixed roof made from double-layered ETFE cushions will allow natural light into the venue, while a sliding pitch system enables a range of sports and entertainment configurations throughout the year.

The revitalised Shah Alam Stadium will draw on the latest trends in stadium development to create a world-class football venue that will be multifunctional and adaptable so that it can be used by the community all year round. The new stadium will be part of a landmark active and thriving community development where people can live, worship, work, and play. - Populous Senior Principal & Director – APAC Brett Wightman

The KSSA is designed to function as a major public destination for Selangor, aligning with the city's broader low-carbon goals. Approximately 60% of the site will be allocated to new sporting infrastructure, including facilities for football, badminton, rugby, and hockey. The remaining 40% will be developed into a public park, with spaces for recreational sports such as basketball and volleyball, in addition to a 5-kilometre jogging track. The plan incorporates three primary access points: an LRT station to the southeast, a new park to the southwest, and a mosque to the north. These elements are connected by an outdoor concourse that serves as a pedestrian corridor across the site.

The stadium sits centrally within this framework, with commercial, community, and sporting programmes extending outward. The redevelopment also introduces new amenities to support the surrounding neighbourhoods. A second mosque will be built on the northern edge of the site, while commercial and community facilities will be concentrated in the northeast. A new LRT station is planned to improve public access and reduce traffic volumes in the area.

Populous is a globally recognised practice known for its expertise in stadium and sports facility design. In recent months, the studio has unveiled several new projects across different continents. In Munich, Germany, Populous is designing a new multi-use, climate-neutral event arena, set to become the first of its kind in the country. The project employs lifecycle-based planning strategies aimed at minimising the carbon footprint during construction, alongside climate-positive management practices during operation. In Venice, Italy, the firm has revealed plans for a new 18,500-seat stadium designed to host football, Serie A rugby, and large-scale events such as concerts. In the United States, Populous has released the design for a new training facility for the New York Liberty in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The project is a player-led initiative, developed in close collaboration with the women's professional basketball team, reflecting a tailored approach to performance, wellness, and community.