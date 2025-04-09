HKS Reimagines Toyota Stadium for FC Dallas in Texas, United States

Save this picture! Toyota Stadium View from Southeast. Image © HKS

Renovation work has officially commenced at FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with architecture firm HKS leading the redesign. Originally opened in 2005 with a seating capacity of approximately 20,000, the stadium is undergoing a phased transformation to improve functionality, expand amenities, and prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the intention of hosting one of the teams for training. Construction began on the east side and will progress incrementally, allowing the venue to remain operational for home games throughout the process. Completion is scheduled for 2028.

The design prioritizes fan comfort and circulation efficiency. A new roof structure will extend over all four sides of the stadium, ensuring full coverage for every seat. Crowd flow will be improved through the addition of multiple ceremonial and celebratory entry points intended to disperse spectators and ease congestion. To support a more immersive spectator experience, the renovation includes upgrades to audiovisual infrastructure. New scoreboards, video displays, and a high-performance sound system will align the stadium with contemporary standards for live event production, enhancing the experience for both in-person and remote audiences.

A significant expansion of premium seating is also part of the renovation. The number of luxury suites may increase from 58 to 80, while 6,000 additional club seats are planned. These will be accompanied by upgraded club spaces on both the east and west sides of the venue, offering enhanced food, beverage, and entertainment services. Two new themed lounges, a pub-style club, and another blending western motifs with soccer culture, aim to diversify the hospitality experience.

Related Article Saudi Arabia Secures FIFA 2034 World Cup Bid: Full List of Stadiums Revealed

The project also seeks to increase the venue's adaptability for a wider range of events. Currently hosting high school football games, the FCS Championship, and the Frisco Bowl, the stadium will be reconfigured to support concerts and other large-scale programming. As a result, event capacity is expected to grow, with projections of more than 300 events annually by 2028, up from the current average of 200.

In other related news, several prominent architectural firms have recently unveiled major football stadium projects around the world. Foster + Partners revealed their design for the new Manchester United Stadium, part of a broader master plan for the Old Trafford Stadium District in the UK. Zaha Hadid Architects' Greater Bay Area Sports Centre in Nansha, China, is nearing completion. In Egypt, Gensler has presented plans for Al Ahly Football Club's first dedicated home stadium. Meanwhile, OMA/David Gianotten has won the competition to revitalize the historic Selman Stërmasi Stadium and its surrounding area in central Tirana, Albania.