Zaha Hadid Architects Nears Completion of Major Sports Centre in China’s Greater Bay Area

Save this picture! The Greater Bay Area Sports Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © CRLand

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with the Guangdong Architectural Design & Research Institute, the Greater Bay Area Sports Centre in Nansha, China, is approaching completion. Construction began in August 2023, with the main structures of the stadium and arena topping out in February 2024. Roofing and curtain wall installations were finalized in February 2025, and the project has now entered its final phase of interior finishing and landscaping. The centre is set for handover in June 2025, ahead of its role as a key venue for the China National Games in November.

Spanning 70 hectares on the western bank of the Pearl River, the sports centre is located at the southern end of Guangzhou's Nansha District. It will anchor a new civic, residential, and commercial district within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, one of the world's largest urban regions. Easily accessible via Guangzhou Metro Line 18 and the new Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, the centre is designed to serve both local communities and the wider region.

The complex includes a 60,000-seat stadium, a 20,000-seat indoor arena, and a 4,000-seat aquatics centre with Olympic-standard facilities. It also features outdoor training fields, running tracks, and athlete accommodations, supporting a broad range of uses from school sports to elite competition. Designed to promote year-round activity, the centre takes advantage of Nansha's mild winters and integrates infrastructure for both national training programs and community engagement.

The architecture draws inspiration from the historic maritime culture of the region, referencing the forms of traditional Song Dynasty sailing vessels. Environmental strategies derived from Lingnan vernacular architecture, such as shaded outdoor spaces and natural ventilation, are integrated to address the area's humid subtropical climate. The layered roof of the stadium, inspired by the pleated structure of Chinese fans, provides protection from the elements while enabling passive cooling.

Landscape and flood management are prioritized in the design. The riverside park includes wetlands and other features that help absorb excess water during periods of high sea level, supporting broader flood resilience efforts. Additionally, curved architectural forms and vertical louvres across the buildings were developed through digital modelling to optimize shading and airflow. The stadium's adaptable seating bowl can be configured for a range of sporting and cultural events, with a central arch that offers panoramic views of the river, reinforcing the site's connection to its surroundings.

Once complete, the Greater Bay Area Sports Centre will serve as a major venue for sports and cultural events, contributing to China's broader strategy for regional development and public well-being through sports infrastructure. In other similar news, Populous has designed the new Kop Stand for Wrexham AFC in the United Kingdom, featuring a distinctive brickwork pattern that draws from the region's architectural heritage. In the United States, BIG and HNTB have released updated visuals for the Athletics' new ballpark in Las Vegas, marked by a dramatic roof structure inspired by the surrounding desert environment. Finally, Foster + Partners has proposed a new stadium for Manchester United in the United Kingdom, envisioned as a central element in the redevelopment of the Old Trafford district.