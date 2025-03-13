Foster + Partners Unveils Design of New Manchester United Stadium in the Reimagined Old Trafford Neighborhood

Save this picture! Aerial render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

In September 2024, Foster + Partners announced its appointment by Manchester United for the development of a master plan for the Old Trafford Stadium District. The centerpiece of the master plan is a new stadium, set to become the largest football venue in the United Kingdom with a capacity of 100,000 seats. This week, the firm unveiled images of the stadium design along with surrounding public spaces, including parks, commercial and residential infrastructure, an open-air cinema, and a renovated train station.

The stadium design features an open structure with a distinctive, seemingly lightweight, and permeable roof. Always visible from a distance, the roof is designed to shelter crowds while amplifying the intensity of the football experience. According to Norman Foster, the new Manchester United Stadium is "not a fortress surrounded by a sea of cars" but an open space "contained by an umbrella that harvests solar energy and rainwater." This "umbrella" refers to the tent-shaped roof supported by three masts, which also symbolically evoke the club's trident emblem. The roof is acoustically designed to carry the crowd's roar beyond the stadium.

A key advantage for fans is the reduced construction time, with Foster + Partners estimating five years instead of ten, thanks to prefabrication strategies. The stadium will be built from approximately 160 prefabricated, Meccano-like components, transported via Manchester's Ship Canal, a nod to the city's industrial heritage. The new stadium is set to be built on a site near the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester United's home since 1910. According to the BBC, once the construction is complete, the existing stadium is likely to be demolished. As part of the master plan, Foster + Partners also plans to rebuild Old Trafford station, creating a direct, walkable route to the stadium within a sports-led urban district.

This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today, with incredible regional and national significance. It all starts with the fans' experience, bringing them closer than ever to the pitch and acoustically cultivating a huge roar. - Lord Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners

The traditional "fortress and parking" stadium model, as described by Norman Foster, is being replaced by more integrated, multifunctional urban designs. On a similar note, RIOS and Field Operations recently unveiled plans to repurpose parking lots at Chicago's United Center, Gensler revealed a new stadium project for Al-Ahly Football Club, and Populous announced the redevelopment of Italy's Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. These projects aim to transform stadiums into year-round destinations, expanding their role beyond sports to serve as community hubs and urban landmarks.