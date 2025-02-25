Gensler Unveils Plans for Al-Ahly Football Club’s First Home in Egypt

Gensler, in collaboration with El Qalaa El Hamraa and Buro Happold, has revealed plans for a new stadium dedicated to Al-Ahly Football Club, a team widely recognized for its prominence in African and Middle Eastern football. The project, more than three decades in the making, envisions a state-of-the-art venue designed not only for football matches but also as a national landmark capable of hosting large-scale events, setting a new standard for sports architecture in the region.

Strategically positioned between Cairo and Alexandria and in proximity to Sphinx International Airport, the 42,000-seat stadium is designed to serve as Al-Ahly's permanent home. Addressing site constraints, including height restrictions due to airport flight paths, the design incorporates a partially sunken pitch, an approach that optimizes cooling by leveraging the earth's natural temperatures while adhering to structural limitations. This innovative design marks a first in stadium construction.

The stadium's design aims to prioritize sustainability and fan engagement. A key architectural element is a prominent structural arch supporting the roof, creating a distinctive silhouette. The asymmetrical bowl, featuring double-tiered stands on three sides, is intended to enhance the spectator experience by bringing fans closer to the action. Additionally, the stadium includes an expansive entry plaza, known as the 'Owners' Plaza,' which can accommodate up to 30,000 visitors and offers amenities such as a team shop, cafés, and the Al-Ahly Museum.

Gensler's design approach prioritizes the fan experience, incorporating dedicated supporter sections and premium hospitality areas, including The Field VIP, which provides exclusive matchday access and dining. A walkway inscribed with club members' names further fosters a sense of community and connection among supporters.

The stadium's exterior is designed to be a visual landmark, featuring a digital façade and an illuminated roof that can display customizable projections. The venue is also intended to function beyond football, integrating multifunctional spaces to accommodate concerts and national events. As part of the larger Al-Ahly Club Sports City development, the stadium will be accompanied by additional facilities, including a university, hospital, and mosque, contributing to economic and community growth in the area.

The project represents a significant step for Al-Ahly Football Club, establishing a dedicated home while reinforcing its cultural and social influence. The collaboration between Gensler, El Qalaa El Hamraa, and Buro Happold reflects a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating a landmark venue that extends beyond sports.

