Foster + Partners to Lead Masterplan for Old Trafford Stadium District Revitalization in United Kingdom

Save this picture! Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, UK. Image © Photo LondonUK via Shutterstock

Foster + Partners has just announced its upcoming appointment by Manchester United to lead the development of a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District, focusing on club-owned land surrounding the current stadium. The goal is to create a world-class football destination for Manchester United fans, integrated with a broader vision for a mixed-use development that benefits the local community. This transformation aims to attract new residents, increase job opportunities, and establish the area as a vibrant hub for visitors from Manchester, across the UK, and beyond.

The planning process will involve extensive engagement with fans, local authorities, community members, and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, ensuring their input shapes the masterplan's final design. While the stadium itself won't be part of the initial planning phase, the ultimate vision includes a state-of-the-art stadium as the centerpiece of the regeneration effort. Foster + Partners will also provide expert recommendations on how the Old Trafford Stadium District masterplan can align with the existing Trafford Wharfside masterplan and support the objectives of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester's great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world's most famous football team - Manchester United. -- Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners

