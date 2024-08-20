Populous Reveals New Details for the Aramco Stadium and Masterplan in Saudi Arabia

Sports-focused architecture office Populous has been confirmed as the lead designer of the Aramco Stadium, one of the main locations scheduled to host the upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The office has also been commissioned with the design of the surrounding master plan in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The new 47,000-seat venue will be compliant with international standards for premier football competitions, aiming to establish Al Khobar as an international sporting destination.

+ 2

The Aramco Stadium and its surrounding masterplan, spanning approximately 800,000 square meters, are designed as a coherent sporting and entertainment venue. Beyond the stadium, the master plan includes community amenities, new sports facilities, leisure areas, and public spaces. Additionally, a sports training center with two football pitches is included to support athlete development.

The stadium’s design draws inspiration from Al Khobar’s coastal location on the Arabian Gulf, with an exterior that reuses spiral and fluid motifs. The façade is created by overlapping translucent sails that allow for natural light to enter the interior spaces. The spiral motif is continued on the inside, where the ramps and walkways that guide spectators wrap around the elliptically shaped bowl. Natural ventilation is prioritized, in addition to advanced cooling systems for player and audience comfort.

Related Article Saudi Arabia Presents Full List of Stadiums for FIFA 2034 World Cup

Populous, which led the concept stage of the design, has announced that will continue to oversee the project to its completion. Populous Consulting, the design-led business consulting arm of the office, has also developed a business plan for the stadium to ensure its financial viability after Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup 2034. The strategy is focused on visitor experience, community relations, and commercial viability.

The venue’s stunning setting on the shores of the Arabian Gulf has allowed us to develop a distinctive building form that is instantly and uniquely recognizable. The building’s open design invites the community to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories, making it a symbol of Al Khobar’s rich heritage and vibrant future. - Shireen Hamdan, Senior Principal and General Manager of Populous KSA

The Aramco Stadium represents one of the three venues designed by Populous for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia. The entertainment and sports architecture office has also been selected to design the King Salman International Stadium, set to be Saudi Arabia's largest with a 92,000-seat capacity, as well as the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a technology-embedded multi-use venue on the Qiddiya, near Riyadh. The full list of venues announced by Saudi Arabia includes 15 stadiums, 11 of which are new constructions while 4 existing locations are planned for refurbishment. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in 2026 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.