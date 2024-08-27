Henning Larsen-Led Team Unveils Master Plan for Singapore’s North-South Corridor Urban Transformation

Save this picture! Ang Mo Kio Bishan - AMK Park with Bridge. Image © Vivid Vision

The team led by Henning Larsen, in collaboration with Ramboll, Cistri, Gehl, Participate in Design, and Camphora has won the commission for the master plan consultancy to design Singapore’s North-South Corridor’s surface streets. The project proposes an expansive urban transformation, aiming to integrate public transport, active mobility, community-focused spaces, and greenery along the 21.5km corridor. Local communities and stakeholders are also actively engaged in the design process through public engagement sessions. The initial master plan design is set to continue into 2026, over the next 18 months.

The design framework prioritizes social connectivity and active mobility. Conceptually termed as a 'life reserve,' the Corridor is partitioned into four distinct sections: a Community-Industrial segment, an Ecological Loop, a People’s Wellness Corridor, and a Cultural-Heritage segment. Each section will serve to enrich diverse aspects of urban life, from promoting industrial activity to supporting well-being through accessible public spaces. These areas are intended to foster a multi-modal mobility framework that caters to all resident demographics.

Aligned with Singapore's broader ambition of becoming a City in Nature, the North-South Corridor integrates green infrastructure to connect various neighborhoods and historic districts. This endeavor introduces new walking and cycling paths interspersed with greenery to support biodiversity. Green canopies and linear parks along the corridor set out to transform previously underutilized infrastructure spaces into ‘ecological hubs.’

In response to local community needs, the project aims to create adaptable public spaces that respond to the culture of surrounding neighborhoods. Fluid and non-motorized mobility is prioritized throughout, promoting barrier-free interaction. A notable feature of the project is the new public square at Rochor Road, intended to enhance connectivity and social engagement at the convergence of Little India, Kampong Gelam, and Albert Street.

I was 5 when my family moved from a village in Serangoon to the Queenstown HDB flats in the 1960s. With 10 of us in a tiny apartment, the common corridor became an extension of our home, where we laughed, cried, and built a sense of community in our newly independent nation. This experience shaped my understanding of how shared spaces can foster deep connections, even in the densest urban environments. We’re not just redesigning a road; we’re crafting a living, breathing space that will become a blueprint for future mobility and urban living, one that can inspire similar transformations in cities across the world. - Leonard Ng, Country Market Director, Henning Larsen

The project follows a two-stage Request for Proposal organized by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority. A total of 26 local and international teams took part in the competition. This robust participation underscores the project's significance for exploring the potential of sustainable urban transformations.

On a similar note, Henning Larsen has recently revealed the designs for the Jeddah Opera House, a new local landmark in Saudi Arabia drawing inspiration from the historical Al-Balad neighborhood in Jeddah. The office has also won an international competition to design the New Arts Center in Bergen, Norway, aiming to expand the city’s creative and natural landscapes.